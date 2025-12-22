'Driving Home for Christmas' singer Chris Rea has died, aged 74

22 December 2025, 15:30

Chris Rea, best known for his classic festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas' has died at the age of 74.
Chris Rea, best known for his classic festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas' has died at the age of 74. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer Chris Rea has died, according to his spokesperson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Rea, best known for his classic festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas', has died at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family has confirmed.

Announcing Rea’s death, a spokesperson for his wife and two children said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris.

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Chris Rea, who was born in Middlesbrough in 1951, lived for many years in Berkshire with his wife Joan, whom he married in the 1980s.
Chris Rea, who was born in Middlesbrough in 1951, lived for many years in Berkshire with his wife Joan, whom he married in the 1980s. Picture: Getty

Chris Rea, who was born in Middlesbrough in 1951, lived for many years in Berkshire with his wife Joan, whom he married in the 1980s.

The star had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001.

The singer released more than 25 studio albums and was celebrated for his distinctive voice and emotive songwriting.

Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986)

His 1989 album The Road to Hell became one of his biggest commercial successes, topping the UK Albums Chart and cementing his reputation as one of Britain’s most enduring musicians.

Although 'Driving Home for Christmas' was originally released in 1986 and failed to chart, it went on to become a seasonal staple — re-entering the charts every December and introducing his music to new generations.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Idris uploaded the tongue-in-cheek video to his official TikTok page, with the caption: "Wifey made me do it..."

Is Idris Elba the new James Bond? Star drops hint he might replace Daniel Craig as 007

Christmas in Notting Hill is the perfect cosy Christmas movie

Christmas in Notting Hill cast, filming locations and film number 2

TV & Movies

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five reunion tour 2026: Tickets, prices, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Music

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Emily In Paris star Camille has quit the Netflix show

Emily In Paris season 5 is missing Camille Razat from the cast - here's why

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his big brother again despite family feud

Cruz Beckham reaches out to big brother Brooklyn in an attempt to end feud

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Ruth is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

Traitors star Ruth Codd reveals plans to walk again after second leg amputation

Celebrities

Vanessa White revealed her baby's gender to British Vogue.

The Saturdays' Vanessa White reveals unborn baby’s gender following surprise wedding

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours over Christmas 2025

Supermarket Christmas opening hours for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom com

How well do you know Love Actually? This quiz is for experts only...

Christmas

Royal Mail confirm Christmas post days and times.

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day? Royal Mail delivery dates explained

Lifestyle

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion

Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

Music

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Michael Ball is famous for his contribution to music

Michael Ball facts: Age, musicals, latest music, partner and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Jessie J released a new album in 2025

Jessie J facts: Age, songs, cancer battle, boyfriend and children revealed

Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer

Shirley Ballas facts: Age, boyfriend, children and dance career revealed

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed