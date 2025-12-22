'Driving Home for Christmas' singer Chris Rea has died, aged 74

By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer Chris Rea has died, according to his spokesperson.

Chris Rea, best known for his classic festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas', has died at the age of 74, a spokesperson for his family has confirmed.

Announcing Rea’s death, a spokesperson for his wife and two children said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris.

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Chris Rea, who was born in Middlesbrough in 1951, lived for many years in Berkshire with his wife Joan, whom he married in the 1980s.

The star had previously been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001.

The singer released more than 25 studio albums and was celebrated for his distinctive voice and emotive songwriting.

Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986)

His 1989 album The Road to Hell became one of his biggest commercial successes, topping the UK Albums Chart and cementing his reputation as one of Britain’s most enduring musicians.

Although 'Driving Home for Christmas' was originally released in 1986 and failed to chart, it went on to become a seasonal staple — re-entering the charts every December and introducing his music to new generations.