Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Announced BIG News In the Most Adorable Way!

Chrissy has spoken openly about her struggle to conceive children in the past but she shared some fab news!

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen is expecting their second child.

The stunning model took to Instagram to share the amazing news with her legion of followers in true Chrissy style by uploading a video of her daughter Luna, who revealed the news.

Teigen films Luna crawling around and when the child finds her way to Teigen's stomach she asks, "Luna, what's in here?

To which the one and a half-year-old replied: "Baby!"

In typical Chrissy fashion, the caption poked fun at who the father of the baby is, you know, in case there was any possible doubt that it might not be John's.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) onNov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

She wrote: "It's John's!"

To which he replied, "Maury will have the final word on this."

Chrissy has spoken openly about her struggle to conceive children in the past and has been public about her desire for a second child after having daughter Luna through IVF treatments.

When asked by E! News if she one day wanted to have another child at an event in Los Angeles in early November, Teigen revealed she was indeed "working on it."

"I feel good, I feel good, we're still trying...I'm going for I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock 'em out," Teigen said. "That's my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life."

Aww! Congrats!