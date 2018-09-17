We have been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name wrong this whole time

By Alice Westoby

Even she gave up and started pronouncing it the wrong way too!

There are many pronunciations that are debated on a daily basis; do you say scone as in cone or scone as in gone? Is your favourite shop Primark as in Prie-mark or Pree-mark?

These pwords have no doubt been debated in pubs up and down the country but did you ever realise that you were saying Twitter icon and all round queen Chrissy Teigen's name wrong?

Well don't worry, apparently we all have - even her!

She pointed the error out on Twitter at the weekend and revealed that the correct way to say her name is Tie-gen not the Tee-gen that most people use.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

However some of her followers were quick to point out that fans have heard her say her name lots of times, and she always uses the Tee-gen version.

It turns out she gave up correcting people and decided to just adopt the wrong pronunciation herself even correcting people to the wrong version when they say it right.

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

And it all comes down to the supermodel and mother of two being too darn polite to have it any other way.

Continuing the discussion on her Twitter feed she admitted: "I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight."

What have you been pronouncing Chrissy's name like?