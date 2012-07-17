Christian Bale's daughter loves his Batman voice

Christian Bale has revealed that his daughter loves it when he does the Batman voice for her.

'The Dark Knight Rises' actor's seven-year-old Emmaline loves her dad to put on his Batman voice when she has friends over.



'It's a kick for her and her friends when I do the Batman voice for them and chase them around pretending to be Batman,' said Bale to the Daily Mirror.



'My daughter loves it because she thinks it sounds so silly,' continued the Oscar-winner. 'She's not really old enough to watch any of the movies so she hasn't seen them yet.



'But she's seen some pictures, she'd come and visit the set.'

'The Dark Knight Rises' hits cinemas nationwide this Friday (July 20th).