Christie Brinkley heads for West End

Christie Brinkley is heading to the West End to star as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

The 57-year-old former supermodel made her Broadway debut in the role earlier this year - and will transfer to the London stage next month for a four-week run.



Back in 1983 she inspired her then-husband Billy Joel's hit Uptown Girl - and starred in the music video for it.