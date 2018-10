Christina Aguilera joins Twitter

The popstar has joined Twitter under the name TheRealXtina.

For her first tweet Christina said: "Here goes my first Tweet! Brace yourselves… So excited to connect with all my fans here. xo - Xtina"



She later added: "Thanks for the welcome to Twitter. I'm getting the hang of this. Never thought I'd say the word 'hashtag'. Pandora's box has been opened."