Christine McGuinness says she ‘wasn’t prepared’ for constant worry of having children with autism

30 March 2023, 14:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Christine McGuinness has admitted she ‘constantly worries’ that her autistic children won’t make good friends or have relationships in the future.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about the ‘constant worry’ she feels being a mum to three children with autism.

The TV star shares nine-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and six-year-old Felicity, with her ex husband Paddy, and all three have all been diagnosed with autism.

Christine was also diagnosed at the age of 31-years-old and has candidly opened up to Heart about her parenting struggles as part of our 'No Filter' series.

“I think the worry was something I wasn’t prepared for,” she said.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about parenting her three children
Christine McGuinness has opened up about parenting her three children. Picture: Instagram

“You constantly worry when you've got children with additional needs, I worry about ‘are they going to make good friends? Are they going to have relationships? Are they going to work when they’re older?’

“Those are the extra concerns I’ve got with my children. I stay positive and I believe they will absolutely thrive and do incredible things.”

The National Autism Society states autism ‘affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

And for Christine, this has a big impact on how she supports her children and the techniques she uses to make them feel as comfortable as possible.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness split in 2022
Paddy and Christine McGuinness split in 2022. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about when she goes away with work, Christine told us: “On those days where I do go out to work, I will make a visual calendar so the children can see when mummy’s leaving and when mummy's back at home.

“They’re maturing and they’re more comfortable with it now and they’re not asking me to stay at home, which is a bit sad they used to be like that, but it's also great they're growing up now.”

After she found out she had autism herself two years ago, Christine admitted she was scared to tell people as she didn’t want to be judged at work or by the public.

But despite not recognising the signs in her children to begin with, she has since called the diagnosis a ‘blessing’ as it means they’re able to understand each other as a family.

“I definitely see similarities when I think back to my childhood, it’s like my little girl Penelope especially.

“I think that’s why I didn’t see it in the children, because I always thought they’re like me and ‘of course they’re going to be like me, I’m their mum’.”

Christine went on to say: “I think it’s a positive thing that I’m autistic and all three of my children are because we understand each other so much more.

“It’s a blessing, I know to give them time out if they need it, I know they’re not being difficult and I fully understand when they do not want to eat home cooked meals.

“I know they’ve got sensory issues, I’m exactly the same and I’m in my 30s now and I’m still getting used to eating different foods and being in different environments.”

Our charity Global’s Make Some Noise is providing support to individuals and families living with autism in local communities across the UK. To find out more, visit makesomenoise.com.

