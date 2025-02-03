Chuggs facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, real name and Love Island history explained

Chuggs is said to be returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@chuggswallis/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is Chuggs from Love Island All Stars? His age, Love Island history, real name, ex-girlfriends and Instagram explained.

Love Island All Stars is reportedly welcoming a new bombshell into the mix in the form of Chuggs Wallis!

Whilst his original season only saw Chuggs in the villa for a short time, he may have a better chance connecting with one of his fellow Islanders in the 2025 villa.

After cast members Scott Thomas, 36, and Ron Hall, 27, walked out of the show, fans are hoping Chuggs will be able to bring some romance to the series.

How old is Chuggs, when was he on Love Island, who was he with, what is his real name and does he have Instagram?

Chuggs is said to be the next Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who is Chuggs and how old is he?

Chuggs was born on April 3rd, 1998 and celebrated is 26th birthday in 2024. Before he took part in Love Island, Chuggs was a business owner and he has continued to grow his company Booby. He also plays for the rugby team Reeds Weybridge RFC.

Prior to entering the villa, a source told The Sun: "Whilst Chuggs might not have made the biggest impact on the show, he’s part of the woodwork now and all the islanders will have met him out and about.

"Bosses always felt like he was one of the ones that got away and he’ll have a huge backing on the outside of Millie and the gang. Everyone is excited for Chuggs’ round two."

Chuggs will be hoping to find romance on All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@chuggswallis

When was Chuggs first on Love Island?

Chuggs first appeared on Love Island season seven which aired in 2021. The star only spent two days in the villa, arriving on Day 4 and leaving on Day 6.

Upon his arrival, Chuggs was voted by the public to go on a date with Sharon Gaffka, however he was left single on Day 5 after the recoupling.

New girl Rachel Finni was then given the decision on Day 6 whether to couple up with Chuggs or Brad McClelland, with Rachel choosing the latter. This mean Chuggs was dumped from the island shortly afterward.

What is Chuggs real name?

Chuggs real name is Oliver Wallis, however when he took part in Love Island he went by his nickname. The name Chuggs is apparently an amalgamation of the words cuddles and hugs.

Chuggs real name is Oliver Wallis. Picture: Instagram/@chuggswallis

Who is Chuggs' ex-girlfriend?

Chuggs was rumoured to have been dating model Hollie Ford before he took part in the 2021 series, however they are said to have split shorltly before he entered the villa.

What is Chuggs' Instagram?

Fans can follow Chuggs on Instagram @chuggswallis where he currently boasts over 64,000 followers. He often shares pictures of his travels abroad as well as business ventures.