Claire Sweeney facts: Age, height, TV shows, son and relationship revealed

Claire Sweeney has enjoyed a long career in British television, theatre and entertainment. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about Claire Sweeney, including her time in Coronation Street, Brookside and her rumoured net worth.

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Claire Sweeney has enjoyed a long career in British television, theatre and entertainment, from her breakthrough role in Brookside to her more recent stint on the cobbles of Coronation Street.

Now, the Liverpool-born actress is swapping the soap opera drama for the Australian jungle, joining the 2026 line-up I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

But how much do you know about the actress behind some of Britain's best-loved soap characters?

From her early life and acting career to her family, children and relationships, here's everything you need to know about Claire Sweeney.

Claire Sweeney is a British actress, singer and television personality. Picture: Getty

Who is Claire Sweeney and how old is she?

Age: 55

55 From: Walton, Liverpool

Walton, Liverpool Instagram: @claire.sweeney

Claire is a British actress, singer and television personality, born on April 17, 1971, in Walton, Liverpool. She grew up in Liverpool with her parents, Kathleen and Ken, and her brother Shaun.

Her father was a butcher who ran a shop in Toxteth, where Claire also worked as a butcher's assistant when she was younger.

She showed an early interest in performing and trained at the Elliott-Clarke Theatre School in Liverpool before winning a place at London's Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts at the age of 18.

Before finding fame on television, Claire also spent four years working as a singer on cruise ships, performing around the world.

Claire Sweeney become a household name after her breakthrough role on Brookside. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Claire Sweeney?

Claire Sweeney is reportedly 5ft 8in (173cm) tall.

She has previously spoken about her height in interviews, recalling that she was 5ft 8in while training at Italia Conti.

What is Claire Sweeney famous for?

Claire first found fame as Lindsey Corkhill in Channel 4 soap Brookside, joining in 1991 and becoming one of its best-known characters before the show ended in 2003.

She went on to enjoy a successful musical theatre career, playing Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago in 2001, followed by roles in Guys and Dolls, Legally Blonde and Tell Me on a Sunday.

She also appeared on ITV's Loose Women between 2003 and 2005 and presented 60 Minute Makeover.

In 2023, she returned to soaps as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street, playing Tyrone Dobbs' long-lost mother until 2026, when she left to take on the role of Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie.

Away from acting, Claire has competed on Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.

In November 2026, she joined the line-up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Claire Sweeny returned to soaps as Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street in 2023. Picture: ITV

Is Claire Sweeney in a relationship?

Claire has never been married and is currently single, however she was previously engaged to businessman Daniel Reilly. The couple became engaged in 2012 but later separated.

Claire also had a relationship with boxer Ricky Hatton after the pair met while competing on Dancing on Ice in 2024.

They had known each other for around 25 years before their friendship turned romantic.

The relationship lasted around eight months, with the pair splitting towards the end of 2024. They remained friends afterwards, and Claire spoke warmly about him following his death in September 2025.

Claire Sweeney has son Jaxon who she shares with er former fiancé. Picture: Getty

Does Claire Sweeney have children?

Claire has one child, a son called Jaxon, whom she shares with her former fiancé Daniel Reilly.

Jaxon was born in September 2014, and Claire has often spoken about how motherhood changed her outlook on life.

Ahead of her I'm A Celebrity appearance, she admitted that being away from her son would be one of the hardest parts of the experience, explaining that they are very close and that she would miss seeing his face and hearing his voice.

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