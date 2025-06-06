Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery. Picture: Prime Video / Alan Townsend - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson's builder Alan Townsend, who stars on Clarkson's Farm, revealed he was undergoing a quadruple bypass in the final episode of season four.

The final episode of Clarkson's Farm Season 4 takes a poignant turn as builder Alan Townsend, a key figure behind the opening of Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog, reveals he is facing major heart surgery.

In the episode - filmed back in 2023 - Alan, who has become a familiar and well-liked presence at Diddly Squat Farm, gathered with Jeremy, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper, and Annie Gray at a pub as they marked the achievement of opening the pub, after many major setbacks.

During the meeting, Jeremy said they were moving on to a more "sobering" subject as he brought up the fact that Alan would be having heart surgery the following week.

"Oh, [I'm] frightened to death," Alan admitted when asked how he was feeling: "I don't even like thinking about it. That's why I keep going to work — keep out of the way. They told me to really just take it easy and stay at home. But if you stay, you'll be worrying to death about it.”

During the scene, Jeremy, who looks visibly concerned for his friend. Picture: Prime Video

Now, Alan has shared a health update with fans, telling them that the surgery had gone well.

A viewer recently commented on Alan's Instagram, asking: "Alan, how did the heart surgery go? It looks like it went well!" to which Alan replied simply: "Brilliant, thank you."

Alan has shared a health update with fans. Picture: Alan Townsend / Instagram

During the scene, Jeremy, who looks visibly concerned for his friend, said: "They've got to test for stroke likelihood as well," referencing Alan's previous health scare. Alan nodded and added: "Yeah, because I had that stroke."

The moment brought back memories for the group as Jeremy reflected on another recent health challenge faced by Gerald, who had prostate cancer during season three of Clarkson's Farm.

"You know, last year — it was him, wasn't it? You’d gotten yourself better," he said to Gerald: "So we're ending this year with our fingers crossed," he added, turning to Alan.

Despite the emotional weight of the moment, Jeremy lightened the mood with humour and appreciation, telling Alan" "We couldn't have gotten the pub open without you. We'll name a wing after you. I'm not saying if it goes wrong we'll name a wing after you — we'll name a wing after you anyway. The Alan Townsend Wing."