Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

3 March 2026, 14:29

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026
Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Jeremy Clarkson has introduced the latest addition to his farm ahead of the new series of Clarkson's Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson is getting ready to release the latest season of his hugely popular TV show Clarkson's Farm but that's not before he's introduced us to a new member.

With a herd of cows, the famous pigs (who could forget Richard Ham?) and two dogs Sansa and Arya - the 65-year-old already has his hands full when it comes to animals but that hasn't stopped him from expanding.

Taking to Instagram, Jeremy shared the newest Diddly Squat member, Ben the donkey.

Alongside a picture, he wrote: "Please welcome to Diddly Squat. New Ben."

Jeremy Clarkson has quite the collection of animals on Diddly Squat now
Jeremy Clarkson has quite the collection of animals on Diddly Squat now. Picture: Alamy

The farm is believed to have already had a donkey called Ben after he was sent there, along with his mate Bill, in June 2025 to retire.

Fans of Clarkson's Farm and Jeremy's antics in the Cotswolds are getting excited for the upcoming series of the Amazon Prime Video show.

With season 4 released on May 23rd, 2025, many are hoping for a similar air date for series 5, however, the former Top Gear host has confirmed it's likely there will be a delay.

Writing in his Sunday Times column, Jeremy said: "There’s no filming happening on the farm at the moment, or farming.

"It hasn’t stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can’t plant anything, and I can’t do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB."

Despite filming complications for the upcoming series, Amazon and Jeremy have confirmed another season will happen in 2027 too.

At the end of 2025, Jeremy said: "I’ve got a good idea for six. I said I’ll stop doing them when there are no more ideas. But I’ve got two quite good ones, so we’ll do six and then we’ll see…”

