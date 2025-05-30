Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson's new farmhand Harriet Cowan hit back at rumours that one of her scenes was 'faked for TV'.

The young farmhand and nurse, 24, joined the Diddly Squat team for season four of the hit Amazon Prime series and filmed a string of scenes with her famous boss.

The young farmhand and nurse, 24, joined the Diddly Squat team for season four of the hit Amazon Prime series and filmed a string of scenes with her famous boss.

Stepping in for the show's usual sidekick Kaleb Cooper while he was away on tour, she instantly won over fans with her no-nonsense attitude to both farming jobs and Jeremy.

During her initial meeting with the 65-year-old journalist, in which he asked about Clarkson's Farm, Harriet confessed she had never even seen an episode.

The young farmer joined Jeremy Clarkson for season four of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

"Well, you know on YouTube you get those 'shorts' where it's like funny moments? I've seen them. I ain't got time to watch all that," she admitted at the time.

But this moment caught on camera has now come under fire for seeming 'false', forcing Harriet to break her silence on the controversial clip.

Appearing on Jeremy's daughter's podcast, Should I Delete That?, the Derbyshire farmhand revealed the truth behind the scene when Emily, 30, asked her: "Do you ever sit down with your boyfriend and chill together, or eat together? It sounds impossible."

Harriet explained: "No! In the trailer where it's like, 'Have you watched Clarkson's Farm before?' And I'm like, 'No', and when I watched it, it looked so fake.

"But it is so real because we don't watch telly.

"Literally, if we watch something, James will sit down, his head will hit the back of the sofa and he's asleep because the second he can rest, he'll sleep, because he's so tired all the time."

Harriet, 24, addressed swirling speculation about one scene in particular. Picture: Instagram

After clarifying she was genuine when admitting she hadn't watched the hit show, Harriet revealed part of the reason she had signed up to Clarkson's Farm was to break stereotypes in farming.

The country girl added: "I wanted to show that women can do it too, we are there but people can't see it. Women can do it.

"Most people think of just older men wearing checked shirts when it comes to farming.

"I am challenging people's views of what people think a farmer looks like. People are so shocked when they drive past and I'm in the tractor they just stare."

Jeremy Clarkson said Harriet was a 'brilliant' addition to the team. Picture: Instagram

And it seems her efforts at the famous Oxfordshire farm haven't gone unnoticed as Jeremy has since been singing her praises online.

The broadcaster-turned-farmer was quizzed on the return of Kaleb after reports claimed the show's original farmhand had been replaced by Harriet.

In a video posted last Tuesday, he clarified on Instagram: "There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced' - well, no he hasn't.

"What happened is this, he went away on his speaking tour, for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own.

"And I didn't - I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young farmer called Harriet.

"Harriet is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back. That is it - that's the story!"

Her no-nonsense attitude made her instantly popular with Clarkson's Farm fans. Picture: Instagram

Despite her early exit from series four, Jeremy reassured Harriet's loyal followers that although Kaleb had returned to Diddly Squat, the blonde farm worker would be the first person he would call if he needed extra assistance.

He explained to The Sun: "It’s a reality show. We don’t just bring characters in because the TV show needs it. You bring them in because you really need them.

"I loved Harriet to bits and I wish her all the very best. She was fantastic to have around.

"But the truth is, we’ve got Kaleb, and he might go off and do Celebrity Love Island or something, and if I can’t manage, I’ll call Harriet in a heartbeat."