Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

30 May 2025, 09:48 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 09:55

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.
Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson's new farmhand Harriet Cowan hit back at rumours that one of her scenes was 'faked for TV'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm newest star Harriet Cowan has addressed speculation that one of her conversations with Jeremy Clarkson was 'faked' for TV.

The young farmhand and nurse, 24, joined the Diddly Squat team for season four of the hit Amazon Prime series and filmed a string of scenes with her famous boss.

Stepping in for the show's usual sidekick Kaleb Cooper while he was away on tour, she instantly won over fans with her no-nonsense attitude to both farming jobs and Jeremy.

During her initial meeting with the 65-year-old journalist, in which he asked about Clarkson's Farm, Harriet confessed she had never even seen an episode.

The young farmer joined Jeremy Clarkson for season four of Clarkson's Farm.
The young farmer joined Jeremy Clarkson for season four of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

"Well, you know on YouTube you get those 'shorts' where it's like funny moments? I've seen them. I ain't got time to watch all that," she admitted at the time.

But this moment caught on camera has now come under fire for seeming 'false', forcing Harriet to break her silence on the controversial clip.

Appearing on Jeremy's daughter's podcast, Should I Delete That?, the Derbyshire farmhand revealed the truth behind the scene when Emily, 30, asked her: "Do you ever sit down with your boyfriend and chill together, or eat together? It sounds impossible."

Harriet explained: "No! In the trailer where it's like, 'Have you watched Clarkson's Farm before?' And I'm like, 'No', and when I watched it, it looked so fake.

"But it is so real because we don't watch telly.

"Literally, if we watch something, James will sit down, his head will hit the back of the sofa and he's asleep because the second he can rest, he'll sleep, because he's so tired all the time."

Harriet, 24, addressed swirling speculation about one scene in particular.
Harriet, 24, addressed swirling speculation about one scene in particular. Picture: Instagram

After clarifying she was genuine when admitting she hadn't watched the hit show, Harriet revealed part of the reason she had signed up to Clarkson's Farm was to break stereotypes in farming.

The country girl added: "I wanted to show that women can do it too, we are there but people can't see it. Women can do it.

"Most people think of just older men wearing checked shirts when it comes to farming.

"I am challenging people's views of what people think a farmer looks like. People are so shocked when they drive past and I'm in the tractor they just stare."

Jeremy Clarkson said Harriet was a 'brilliant' addition to the team.
Jeremy Clarkson said Harriet was a 'brilliant' addition to the team. Picture: Instagram

And it seems her efforts at the famous Oxfordshire farm haven't gone unnoticed as Jeremy has since been singing her praises online.

The broadcaster-turned-farmer was quizzed on the return of Kaleb after reports claimed the show's original farmhand had been replaced by Harriet.

In a video posted last Tuesday, he clarified on Instagram: "There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced' - well, no he hasn't.

"What happened is this, he went away on his speaking tour, for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own.

"And I didn't - I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young farmer called Harriet.

"Harriet is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back. That is it - that's the story!"

Her no-nonsense attitude made her instantly popular with Clarkson's Farm fans.
Her no-nonsense attitude made her instantly popular with Clarkson's Farm fans. Picture: Instagram

Despite her early exit from series four, Jeremy reassured Harriet's loyal followers that although Kaleb had returned to Diddly Squat, the blonde farm worker would be the first person he would call if he needed extra assistance.

He explained to The Sun: "It’s a reality show. We don’t just bring characters in because the TV show needs it. You bring them in because you really need them.

"I loved Harriet to bits and I wish her all the very best. She was fantastic to have around.

"But the truth is, we’ve got Kaleb, and he might go off and do Celebrity Love Island or something, and if I can’t manage, I’ll call Harriet in a heartbeat."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny

Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

News

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle