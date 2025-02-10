Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals his partner is pregnant with their third child

10 February 2025, 15:14

Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together
Kaleb Cooper and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram/@cooper_kaleb

By Hope Wilson

Kaleb Cooper took to social media to share the exciting news to his fans.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper, 26, has announced he and his partner Taya are expecting their third child together.

The TV star took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, posting: "Very excited to announce that’s baby Cooper number 3 is cooking…. Going to be a very very busy august 🥳🚜"

Taya shared a similar message on social media, writing: "Baby no.3 incoming due august can’t wait @cooper_kaleb"

With their new arrival coming later this year, fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the pair and their two children Oscar, three, and 19-month-old Willa.

Kaleb Cooper announced his partner Taya is pregnant with their third child
Kaleb Cooper announced his partner Taya is pregnant with their third child. Picture: Instagram/@cooper_kaleb

Presenter Katie Piper wrote: "Congratulations" while Love Island star Jessie Wynter added: "Congratulations to you both ❤️"

As exciting as this new is, Kaleb has spoken in the past about feeling "useless" whilst Taya is giving birth.

The TV favourite opened up to The Times about this special moment, revealing: "It was f****** terrible, because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing. I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on.

"Now, when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I'm seeing her in pain having one of my kids."

He continued: "I wanted a girl and boy, which I've got and am very grateful. Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic."

Kaleb Cooper's partner Taya is mother to his children Oscar and Willa
Kaleb Cooper's partner Taya is mother to his children Oscar and Willa. Picture: Instagram/@cooper_kaleb

Kaleb shot to fame back in 2021 when he appeared on the first series of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime.

Viewers fell in love with the farmer's charm and wit, as well as his unconventional relationship with boss and star of the show Jeremy Clarkson.

Speaking about his friendship with the Grand Tour presenter, Kaleb told The Sun: "Everything you see on the camera is everything you see behind-the-scenes as well. I mean yes we still argue and I reckon they probably only show 40 per cent of the arguments we actually have.

"But the main thing is that if we have an argument, ten minutes later we’re best friends again. We’ll be like "do you want a cup of tea? Do you want to go to the pub? Do you want to go for a meal?'"

Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper all work on the farm
Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper all work on the farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

He also praised the former Top Gear host, going on to call him his "hero".

Kaleb began: "I mean I thank him by teaching him a few things about farming. I am thankful to him for bringing me onto the screen, and hopefully we are teaching each other things along the way.

"Yes he is my hero and he’s on my hero list and he’s taught me so much about television and hopefully I’m teaching him a lot about farming."

