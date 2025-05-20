Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

20 May 2025, 16:32

Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain". Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The show's famous farmhand Kaleb Cooper admitted 'life would be easier' if Jeremy Clarkson wasn’t there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has revealed that he and Jeremy Clarkson had a huge bust-up during the latest series of their hit Amazon Prime show.

The pair have famously clashed on camera before, butting heads over land, crops and livestock, but the 26-year-old admitted it was especially tense this time, leaving him frustrated with the broadcaster, 65.

The heated altercation took place during Diddly Squat Farm's latest harvest when Kaleb grew increasingly stressed managing the machinery alongside Jeremy's "incompetent" behaviour.

Confessing the former journalist's actions left him "questioning" himself, the father-of-two, who is expecting his third child with fiancée Taya, said it would have been easier if his famous boss simply "wasn't there".

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper clashed during the harvest.
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper clashed during the harvest. Picture: Amazon Prime

Speaking of the row, he said: "Jeremy and I argued quite a bit in harvest because it was so stressful for me trying to do my very best again as a contractor.

"It was pretty tough mentally. The problem with the harvest was because I’m still young, I’m 26, I think a lot of people can doubt me sometimes.

"And I doubt myself sometimes because I think everyone does ask themselves if they’re doing things right."

Despite the former Top Gear presenter's enthusiasm for agriculture in recent years, Kaleb explained he was "a pain" a lot of the time, even though he "really enjoyed" it.

"Life would be easier if he wasn’t there during harvest, just because he’s a bit incompetent," the farm assistant admitted.

The farming duo fell out during Diddly Squat's most recent harvest.
The farming duo fell out during Diddly Squat's most recent harvest. Picture: Amazon Prime

Jeremy agreed with Kaleb to an extent and confessed he had bitten off more than he could chew, explaining he found solo farming "a slow-motion accident".

He added: "That, in terms of farming was my big wake-up call."

Series four of Clarkson's Farm sees Jeremy struggling to get to grips with the long list of jobs he has to do in Oxfordshire as Kaleb takes some time out from the farm.

At the time, the young farmhand is busy embracing his showbiz career, touring the UK with his one-man show, The World According to Kaleb.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

In the trailer for the fourth season, he says: "I want to make it plain that I am absolutely thrilled to bits for Kaleb, but he has left me just a little bit in the lurch."

Following Kaleb's exit, the team go on the hunt for a new assistant to help Jeremy with his daily duties and his brand new vision – to renovate and open up a pub.

During the teaser clip, fresh face Harriet Cowan, 24, arrives for an interview as the new farmhand and bags the job on the spot.

The full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire, joins the Diddly Squat cast for the upcoming series and holds down the fort in Kaleb's absence.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

TV & Movies

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 favourites: Latest betting odds revealed

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Married at First Sight