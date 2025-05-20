Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain". Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The show's famous farmhand Kaleb Cooper admitted 'life would be easier' if Jeremy Clarkson wasn’t there.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has revealed that he and Jeremy Clarkson had a huge bust-up during the latest series of their hit Amazon Prime show.

The pair have famously clashed on camera before, butting heads over land, crops and livestock, but the 26-year-old admitted it was especially tense this time, leaving him frustrated with the broadcaster, 65.

The heated altercation took place during Diddly Squat Farm's latest harvest when Kaleb grew increasingly stressed managing the machinery alongside Jeremy's "incompetent" behaviour.

Confessing the former journalist's actions left him "questioning" himself, the father-of-two, who is expecting his third child with fiancée Taya, said it would have been easier if his famous boss simply "wasn't there".

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper clashed during the harvest. Picture: Amazon Prime

Speaking of the row, he said: "Jeremy and I argued quite a bit in harvest because it was so stressful for me trying to do my very best again as a contractor.

"It was pretty tough mentally. The problem with the harvest was because I’m still young, I’m 26, I think a lot of people can doubt me sometimes.

"And I doubt myself sometimes because I think everyone does ask themselves if they’re doing things right."

Despite the former Top Gear presenter's enthusiasm for agriculture in recent years, Kaleb explained he was "a pain" a lot of the time, even though he "really enjoyed" it.

"Life would be easier if he wasn’t there during harvest, just because he’s a bit incompetent," the farm assistant admitted.

The farming duo fell out during Diddly Squat's most recent harvest. Picture: Amazon Prime

Jeremy agreed with Kaleb to an extent and confessed he had bitten off more than he could chew, explaining he found solo farming "a slow-motion accident".

He added: "That, in terms of farming was my big wake-up call."

Series four of Clarkson's Farm sees Jeremy struggling to get to grips with the long list of jobs he has to do in Oxfordshire as Kaleb takes some time out from the farm.

At the time, the young farmhand is busy embracing his showbiz career, touring the UK with his one-man show, The World According to Kaleb.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

In the trailer for the fourth season, he says: "I want to make it plain that I am absolutely thrilled to bits for Kaleb, but he has left me just a little bit in the lurch."

Following Kaleb's exit, the team go on the hunt for a new assistant to help Jeremy with his daily duties and his brand new vision – to renovate and open up a pub.

During the teaser clip, fresh face Harriet Cowan, 24, arrives for an interview as the new farmhand and bags the job on the spot.

The full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire, joins the Diddly Squat cast for the upcoming series and holds down the fort in Kaleb's absence.