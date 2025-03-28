Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 this year. Picture: Prime Video

By Alice Dear

When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 out? Who will be joining Jeremy Clarkson on Diddly Squat Farm? Here's everything you need to know about the new series of the hit Prime Video show.

Clarkson's Farm will return to Amazon Prime Video with a fourth season of Jeremy Clarkson's hit farming docuseries later this year, with the liked of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan and Charlie Ireland joining him in the upcoming episodes.

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, confirmed last year that Clarkson's Farm had been renewed by the streaming giant for season four and five, continuing to document the happenings at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, which the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour star purchased in 2008.

Season four of Clarkson's Farm will see the usual beloved faces return (Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan and Gerald Cooper) but may also see a cameo from Heir to the Throne, Prince William.

Here's everything you need to know about Clarkson's Farm season 4, from the start date to the cast and special appearances.

Clarkson's Farm series four will see the return of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper. Picture: Prime

When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 out?

Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out at some point in May 2025, however, Prime Video is yet to confirm the specific date.

We do know, however, that filming for the fourth instalment of Jeremy Clarkson's hit docuseries has wrapped, with the star of the show revealing earlier this year: "We’re likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May."

Who is returning for Clarkson's Farm season 4?

Clarkson's Farm season 4 will see the return of the beloved characters from Diddly Squat Farm, including Jeremy Clarkson, his partner Lisa Hogan and Farm Manager Kaleb Cooper.

Also believed to be returning are Land Agent Charlie Ireland and Head of Security Gerald Cooper, who has been battling cancer since his diagnosis, which was documented during season three.

Prince William met Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Will Prince William be on Clarkson's Farm?

Prince William is expected to make an appearance in one of the upcoming seasons of Clarkson's Farm, but it is not yet clear whether it will be season four or five.

In March 2025, during a royal engagement for charity 'We Are Farming Minds', Prince William met with young farmers in Somerset, including Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland.

It is believed that the filming crew from Prime Video were on site for the meeting, leading many to believe the Prince of Wales will feature at some point.