Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

28 March 2025, 14:47 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 14:50

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 this year
Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 this year. Picture: Prime Video
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 out? Who will be joining Jeremy Clarkson on Diddly Squat Farm? Here's everything you need to know about the new series of the hit Prime Video show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm will return to Amazon Prime Video with a fourth season of Jeremy Clarkson's hit farming docuseries later this year, with the liked of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan and Charlie Ireland joining him in the upcoming episodes.

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, confirmed last year that Clarkson's Farm had been renewed by the streaming giant for season four and five, continuing to document the happenings at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, which the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour star purchased in 2008.

Season four of Clarkson's Farm will see the usual beloved faces return (Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan and Gerald Cooper) but may also see a cameo from Heir to the Throne, Prince William.

Here's everything you need to know about Clarkson's Farm season 4, from the start date to the cast and special appearances.

Clarkson's Farm series four will see the return of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper
Clarkson's Farm series four will see the return of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper. Picture: Prime

When is Clarkson's Farm season 4 out?

Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out at some point in May 2025, however, Prime Video is yet to confirm the specific date.

We do know, however, that filming for the fourth instalment of Jeremy Clarkson's hit docuseries has wrapped, with the star of the show revealing earlier this year: "We’re likely to wrap up filming for season 4 in a couple of weeks. After editing and translating, it should be out around May."

Who is returning for Clarkson's Farm season 4?

Clarkson's Farm season 4 will see the return of the beloved characters from Diddly Squat Farm, including Jeremy Clarkson, his partner Lisa Hogan and Farm Manager Kaleb Cooper.

Also believed to be returning are Land Agent Charlie Ireland and Head of Security Gerald Cooper, who has been battling cancer since his diagnosis, which was documented during season three.

Prince William met Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland earlier this year
Prince William met Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Will Prince William be on Clarkson's Farm?

Prince William is expected to make an appearance in one of the upcoming seasons of Clarkson's Farm, but it is not yet clear whether it will be season four or five.

In March 2025, during a royal engagement for charity 'We Are Farming Minds', Prince William met with young farmers in Somerset, including Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland.

It is believed that the filming crew from Prime Video were on site for the meeting, leading many to believe the Prince of Wales will feature at some point.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui accuses 'deceptive' experts of gaslighting her in scathing online rant

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori have split

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori announce shock split after two years together

Married at First Sight

Rebecca Wilcox has shared a heartbreaking update about her mother's health.

Dame Esther Rantzen 'not responding to medication' says daughter in heartbreaking update

Fans are wondering if there will be another series of Last One Laughing UK

Will there be a Last One Laughing UK season 2? Everything we know about a second series

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy"

MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

Married at First Sight

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss

Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

King Charles has returned home after a "brief" hospital visit.

King Charles taken to hospital after suffering side effects of cancer treatment

Royals

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple"

Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash
The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled

Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video

Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"
MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Married at First Sight

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Lifestyle

Kris Marshall stars as DCI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise.

Kris Marshall facts: Beyond Paradise actor's age, wife, kids and career revealed

Ed Sheeran is a British music star

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, children, parents and best songs revealed

Music

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Married at First Sight

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia?

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Groom shares real reason for exit

Married at First Sight