Will there be a Clarkson's Farm season 6? Here's everything we know

Here's everything we know so far about Season 6 of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

After an emotional season five finale and Jeremy Clarkson's cancer diagnosis, fans are asking whether Diddly Squat will return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm season five has ended on an emotional note after Jeremy Clarkson revealed he has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, leaving fans wondering whether the hit Prime Video series will return.

The final two episodes landed on June 17, with Jeremy's health issues becoming the defining moment of the season.

While the Diddly Squat team also faced another difficult year of farming setbacks, the presenter's diagnosis has cast fresh uncertainty over the future of the show.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 6 of Clarkson's Farm.

The final two episodes landed on June 17, with Jeremy's health issues becoming the defining moment of the season. Picture: Getty

Has Clarkson's Farm been renewed for season 6?

At the time of writing, Prime Video has not officially confirmed whether Clarkson's Farm has been renewed.

Although there has been no formal announcement, Jeremy has previously revealed that work on another series had already begun before production was disrupted.

Writing in his Sunday Times column in February 2026, he explained that relentless wet weather had brought both farming and filming to a halt.

"On the face of it, I'm a busy man. I have a television show to make about the farm I run," he wrote.

Jeremy later added: "There's no filming happening on the farm at the moment. Or farming.

Jeremy Clakson's gielfriend Lisa Hogan (pictured) has been by his wide for all five seasons of the show. Picture: Alamy

While the Diddly Squat team also faced another difficult year of farming setbacks, the presenter's diagnosis has cast fresh uncertainty over the future of the show. Picture: Alamy

"It hasn't stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can't plant anything, and I can't do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB."

His comments suggested cameras had already returned to Diddly Squat Farm before production was paused.

Jeremy Clarkson addresses show's future after cancer diagnosis

The biggest talking point of the season came when Jeremy revealed he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

In one emotional scene, he quietly told Kaleb Cooper: "I've got cancer."

By the final episode, Jeremy revealed he had undergone surgery to remove part of his prostate and was awaiting the results of his treatment.

Clarkson's Farm follows Clarkson's attempts to run Diddly Squat Farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, after taking over its day-to-day management in 2019. Picture: Alamy

"I won't know whether it's worked or not until November probably… The prostate, 10 per cent of it's dead, the 10 per cent where the cancer is," he said.

Speaking from a hospital bed, Jeremy also reflected on the future of the series.

"What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't. Take care, everyone."

His comments marked one of the most emotional moments in the show's history and left viewers uncertain whether he will be well enough to continue filming.

What happened in the emotional season 5 finale?

Alongside Jeremy's health issues, season five documented one of the toughest years Diddly Squat Farm has experienced.

The biggest talking point of the season came when Jeremy revealed he had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer (pictured). Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

Jeremy Clarkson told Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland: "I've got cancer." (pictured). Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

The series followed months of poor weather, mounting financial pressures and disagreements between Jeremy and Kaleb Cooper over a conservation project designed to protect local birdlife.

One of the most heartbreaking storylines centred on an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis (TB), first detected on the farm in July 2025.

At the time, Jeremy announced the news on X, saying everyone involved was "absolutely devastated".

He later revealed that the infected cow was "pregnant with twins", making the loss even more distressing.

By the final episode, Jeremy revealed he had undergone surgery to remove part of his prostate and was awaiting the results of his treatment (pictured). Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

The combination of Clarkson's cancer diagnosis and the challenges facing the farm gave the latest season a far more emotional tone than previous instalments.

Why filming stopped at Diddly Squat Farm

Before his cancer diagnosis became public, Jeremy had already revealed that filming had been interrupted by circumstances beyond the production team's control.

Persistent rainfall prevented planting, while TB restrictions affecting the farm's cattle created further delays.

Although filming temporarily stopped, Jeremy's comments indicated production had already begun on material intended for a future series.

Jeremy Clarkson gives health update and surprises BGT's Hawkstone Farmers Choir

Everything Jeremy Clarkson has said about season 6

Jeremy has previously said he already has ideas for another season and has indicated he would like to continue making the programme.

However, he has also admitted he would eventually stop once he felt he had run out of stories to tell.

For now, the decision ultimately rests with Amazon, which has yet to confirm whether Clarkson's Farm will return.

Despite the uncertainty, the show's popularity remains as strong as ever, and Clarkson's previous comments suggest there is reason for optimism.

Read more: