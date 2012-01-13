Clooney wins best actor at CCA

The 50-year-old hunk has been named best actor for his role in The Descendents at the annual Critics’ Choice Awards in LA last night.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are often seen as a pre-cursor to results for the Academy Awards and BAFTAs.

If that’s the case this year, then The Artist looks set to rake in the prizes. It picked up an impressive four awards last night, including Best Picture and Best Director.



Elsewhere, The Help was awarded three gongs, including Best Actress and Best Acting Ensemble, and Bridesmaids won Best Comedy.

Best Picture: "The Artist"

Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius -- "The Artist"

Best Actor: George Clooney -- "The Descendants"

Best Actress: Viola Davis -- "The Help"

Best Suppporting Actor: Christopher Plummer -- "Beginners"

Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer -- "The Help"

Best Young Actor/Actress: Thomas Horn -- "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close"

Best Acting Ensemble: The cast of "The Help"

Best Original Screenplay: Woody Allen -- "Midnight in Paris"

Best Adapted Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin, Steven Zaillian and Stan Chervin -- "Moneyball"

Best Cinematography: (tie) "War Horse" and "The Tree of Life"

Best Animated Feature: "Rango"

Best Action Movie: "Drive"

Best Comedy: "Bridesmaids"

Best Foreign-Language Film: "A Separation"

Best Documentary Feature: "George Harrison: Living in the Material World"

Best Song: "Life's a Happy Song" from "The Muppets"

Best Art Direction: "Hugo"

Best Editing: "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"

Best Costume Design: "The Artist"

Best Makeup: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"

Best Visual Effects: "Rise of the Planet of the Apes"

Best Sound: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"

Best Score: "The Artist"

Joel Siegel Award: Sean Penn

Critics' Choice Music + Film Award: Martin Scorsese



