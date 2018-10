Clooney nominated for SAG Awards

George Clooney has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Clooney was lauded for his turn as Matt King in this year’s drama The Descendents, and has subsequently been named in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.



DiCaprio has been nominated for his role in J. Edgar, while Pitt has been nominated for his performance in Moneyball. Jean Dujardin and Demain Bichir have also been named.