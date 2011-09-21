Newly married Clooney is the perfect husband

New wife gets surprising awakening...but it's only for a TV ad

He's made it clear that he does not want to walk up the aisle again, but George Clooney plays the perfect new husband in a new advertisment for Norwegian bank DnB NOR.

In the ad, Clooney's new wife wakes up with a sore head, brought on by too much drinking at the wedding the night before.

She realises she has tied the knot and is surprised to find out that her new man is none other than gorgeous George.

He then proceeds to make her awakening even more special by telling her he's looking online for their perfect new house.

Clooney is no stranger to the world of advertising. The actor has starred in several campaigns, including Martini's and Nescafe's.

Take a look at the hilarious ad below!

