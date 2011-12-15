Clooney used meatballs to get dog

The star of The Descendents star fell in love with an abandoned dog after being shown a video of the poor canine – named ‘Einstein’ - on an animal shelter’s website.

‘They had a whole film about him. It was actually really sweet. You see him all beat up in the shelter, and they show how they cleaned him up. So I called and said, “I like Einstein!,” the star reportedly explained. ‘The woman goes, 'We’ll bring him to your house, but if he doesn’t like you, he can’t stay. We have to have good homes for these dogs.'



It has been reported that Clooney went t explain ‘I have this really long driveway, and I open the gate for them, and I start to panic that Einstein is not going to like me. So I run into the kitchen, where I have these turkey meatballs, and I rub them all over my shoes. He throws himself at my feet. She left him with me on the spot. And forever, now, he just thinks of me as the guy with meatball feet.’



