Clueless the Musical: Tickets, cast, songs, running time and plot explained
13 March 2025, 22:02
As if it's been 30 years since we fell in love with Clueless!
So what better time to welcome back Cher, Dionne, Tai and the gang for a brand new musical adaptation of the iconic 90s teen movie?
Clueless the Musical makes its debut in London in 2025, following a launch in Bromley last year. But where can you see it, what songs appear and what can fans expect?
Read on for all the important details!
Where and when can I see Clueless the Musical?
Clueless the Musical began performances on February 15th, 2025 at Trafalgar Theatre in London.
It is currently booking until September 27th, 2025.
Performances are on Mondays to Saturdays at 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.
Tickets start at £25 and can be found at trafalgartheatre.com or 020 7321 5400.
The running time for the musical is 2 hours 20 minutes, including interval.
What is Clueless about?
Clueless is a musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film from 1995, which in turn was inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma.
2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the original film, and the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth.
The original film was a loose adaptation of Emma. The plot centers on a beautiful, popular, wealthy high school student - Cher - who wants to do "good deeds."
She befriends a newcomer - Tai - and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker and examining her own existence.
The film starred Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd among others.
The musical version is a faithful adaptation of the movie, with no changes to the characters, plot or setting (Los Angeles in 1995).
Who has written the musical and what songs appear?
Clueless the Musical cast perform 'Perfect'
Clueless the Musical's book was written by Amy Heckerling, based on her 1995 film of the same name.
The musical originally started as a jukebox musical Off-Broadway in late 2018, featuring songs from the 90s.
This new version of the musical features original music by KT Tunstall, and with lyrics by Glenn Slater.
Songs in the new version include 'Perfect', 'Human Barbies' and 'Clueless'.
The musical's soundtrack echoes various genres of the 90s, including alternative rock, boyband pop and R&B.
Who stars in Clueless the Musical?
Emma Flynn leads the cast as Cher, alongside Keelan McAuley as Josh.
Dionne is played by Chyna-Rose Frederick, Tai by Romona Lewis-Malley, Murray by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis.
Travis is be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel/Mr Hall/Driving Instructor by Ryan O'Donnell, Miss G/Ms S/Lucy/Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.