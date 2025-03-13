Clueless the Musical: Tickets, cast, songs, running time and plot explained

Clueless The Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

By Tom Eames

As if it's been 30 years since we fell in love with Clueless!

So what better time to welcome back Cher, Dionne, Tai and the gang for a brand new musical adaptation of the iconic 90s teen movie?

Clueless the Musical makes its debut in London in 2025, following a launch in Bromley last year. But where can you see it, what songs appear and what can fans expect?

Read on for all the important details!