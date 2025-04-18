Clueless TV show: Everything we know about the sequel starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher

The original 1995 movie starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.
The original 1995 movie starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

By Claire Blackmore

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role as shopaholic Cher Horowitz in the Clueless reboot, but when will it air and who else is in the cast?

Iconic 1995 movie Clueless is returning to screens with a brand new TV series – and Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her role as fashionista Cher Horowitz in the reboot.

The Hollywood actress, 48, who played the sassy-but-sweet shopaholic in the original film, will return as the pampered teen in the Peacock series, and also executive produce the nostalgic follow-up.

Speculation is already swirling around the sequel's rumoured cast, with fans questioning who will play style queen Dionne Davenport and Cher's charming love interest Josh.

So here's everything we know about the Clueless TV show so far, from the actors to the upcoming release date.

The original 1995 movie achieved cult status.
The original 1995 movie achieved cult status.

When will the Clueless TV show air?

It's the question on every Clueless fan's lips: when is the stylish sequel coming to TV?

There's no premiere date as of yet but the show is now officially in development, meaning production should start soon.

While we don't know when it will air, we do know the reboot will be available to watch on Peacock.

The streaming service, owned by NBCUniversal, has already produced a string of follow-up series from the 90s, including Saved by the Bell and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so it's in good hands.

Who will star in the Clueless series?

Clueless's original leading lady Alicia Silverstone will return as California rich girl Cher Horowitz.

The American actress announced the news on Instagram with a carousel of pictures from the hit film, writing an iconic movie quote next to the snaps: "Totally buggin’… in the best way 💁‍♀️✨."

She's the only confirmed cast member so far from the 90s line-up, which also starred Stacey Dash as Dionne, Paul Rudd as Josh, Donald Faison as Murray, Justin Walker as Christian, Breckin Meyer as Travis, Elisa Donovan as Amber and Jeremy Sisto as Elton.

One actress who won't appear in the reboot is Brittany Murphy, who played loveable Tai Frasier, as she passed away in December 2009, aged 32.

The teen film served up a string of iconic fashion moments.
The teen film served up a string of iconic fashion moments.

Who is behind the Clueless reboot?

The crew behind the 1995 movie are returning for the Clueless sequel, much to the delight of die-hard fans.

Writer and director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence are having a full-circle moment over 30 years later as they get to work on reviving their cult creation.

It was also announced that Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire Productions – the company that brought us Gossip Girl – would be writing and executive producing the show.

Alicia is stepping back into the stylish shoes of Cher.
Alicia is stepping back into the stylish shoes of Cher.

Has there been another Clueless TV show?

Clueless was given a small-screen makeover in the 1990s, shortly after the blockbuster was released.

The ABC TV show switched out Alicia Silverstone for Road Trip's Rachel Blanchard as Cher, but Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Donald Faison returned to reprise their original roles.

The follow-up series ran for three seasons, from 1996 to 1999, and followed Cher and the rest of the Beverly Hills set as they navigated teenage life.

