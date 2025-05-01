Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint

1 May 2025, 11:40

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

By Hope Wilson

Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes together? Here is everything fans have been saying about the Celebrity Big Brother housemates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother fans are convinced JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes may be more than friends, after spotting secret clues about their partnership.

Following the CBB final, JoJo made the announcement she had split from her partner Kath Ebbs after the Dance Moms star had grown closer to Chris.

While the two have said they are just friends, many viewers have observed numerous clues suggesting the pair may be closer than they portray.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that JoJo appears to be wearing one of the Love Island star's rings, despite them being in different countries.

JoJo's necklace included a ring which looks strikingly similar to the one Chris owns
JoJo's necklace included a ring which looks strikingly similar to the one Chris owns. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes/JoJo Siwa

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Ok, I might possibly be delusional lol but the ring that JoJo has attached to her necklace in the video on her Instagram page today looks SO SO similar to the ring Chris usually wears!! Could he have given her his ring?! #CBBLive #CBBUK"

However this isn't the only time the 21-year-old has been seen in Chris's clothes, as JoJo was pictured in the airport sporting a grey hoodie and orange beanie which is remarkably similar to an outfit worn by Chris on CBB.

JoJo Siwa was seen wearing a grey hoodie and orange beanie which many believe are owned by Chris
JoJo Siwa was seen wearing a grey hoodie and orange beanie which many believe are owned by Chris. Picture: ITV

Although Chris remains in the UK while JoJo stays in the USA their bond is still strong, with the pair revealing the sweet way they address each other.

Posting on TikTok, JoJo shared a video of all the names her friends and family call her, with many followers asking the influencer what Chris calls her.

The 32-year-old took to the comments himself to let fans know, writing "Joseph/Joelle", which is what special people in her life call her.

JoJo Siwa shared nicknames her friends call her
JoJo Siwa shared nicknames her friends call her. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

Despite all of the rumours, JoJo and Chris clarified their relationship during an interview on This Morning, with the dancer telling Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: "Look, he's a great guy, it is platonic, we have a lot of fun together, life is life, and I don't know any future of anything, but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have, the bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

It appears that Chris feels a similar way, revealing at the CBB final: "JoJo was a pure rock to me. She was someone I can have fun with and that, to me, was a beautiful friendship."

He added: "The thing that fascinated me the most about her was not the stuff that she’s done because I was still finding out the stuff she’s done yesterday, but it was what she’s been through as a teenager, and that’s similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through.

"She’s come through a lot and she’s just a purely nice person. I’m saying the similarities in their personality and the person they are. From a friendship point of view, of course, I love her. I don’t mind admitting it."

