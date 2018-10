Coldplay beats Adele

Coldplay has beaten Adele to become the most pre-ordered album of the year.

According to Amazon, the band's fifth studio album 'Mylo Xyloto' has overtaken Adele's record for pre-sales of '21'.



Chris Martin's new release out on Monday and is expected to keep Noel Gallagher and Matt Cardle off the top spot.

"Despite a gap of three years since their last album, Coldplay are back with a bang," said Paul Firth, head of music buying at Amazon UK.