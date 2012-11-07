Coldplay perform Paradise in Live 2012 preview video

Watch Coldplay perform their hit single Paradise in a preview clip of their forthcoming live album and concert film Live 2012.

The clip, shot before 77,000 people in the Stade de France on the Mylo Xyloto tour, sees the band on top form.



Live 2012 also takes footage and audio from Coldplay's triumphant performances at Glastonbury 2011 and Montreal's Bell Centre.

The film's director Paul Dugdale has previously helmed concert videos for the likes of Adele and the Prodigy.



Watch the clip below: