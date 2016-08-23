WATCH! Coldplay Wish James Corden Happy Birthday In The BEST Way

Chris Martin Introducing Coldplay and James Corden + Prince Cover Nothing Compares 2 U | Rose Bowl 07:44

The 'Late Late Show' host probably wasn't expecting this...

James Corden celebrated his 38th birthday in style after Coldplay called him onto the stage during their gig at the Rose Bowl, California on Monday night.

The 'Late Late Show' host was invited to sing before a 50,000 strong crowd as they joined the group in wishing him a very happy birthday.

"This was an idea that Chris said to me, he said I think you should come and sing at The Rose Bowl," Corden said as he gazed in awe of the huge crowds.

Clearly suffering a small bout of nerves James joked: "I'll be honest, I didn't know how big it was when I said yes."

Corden continued: "I'm a little nervous but thanks to the four of you on behalf of this audience, as I am just a fan, for this incredible night that you have given us all."

The pair then launched into an impressive rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, before Chris then called upon the crowd to join in a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Corden could be seen wiping his eyes when his final surprise arrived: a birthday cake with 38 candles.





Aww!

The reunion was a welcomed one after the pair joined forces during Corden's hilarious Carpool Karaoke series back in February.

The video has since been watched by more than 23 million people.

You've gotta love 'em!