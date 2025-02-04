Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to sister Linda on Loose Women

4 February 2025, 13:19

Coleen Nolan has opened up regarding Linda Nolan's death
Coleen Nolan has opened up regarding Linda Nolan's death. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan had returned to the show and opened up about her sister Linda's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 59, has paid tribute to her late sister Linda Nolan on Loose Women following her sad death last month.

The mother-of-three returned to her day job as a panelist on the hit ITV show, revealing she was finding it "hard" dealing with Linda's passing.

Holding back tears, Coleen revealed how she and her family were feeling, saying: "It’s difficult to say, it’s so soon. We’re all doing great, you know you have great moments and then absolute meltdown moments that come out the blue."

She then discussed returning to work, stating: "It's just hard. Because there was a time I thought 'do I go back, is it too soon?'"

Coleen Nolan spoke about Linda Nolan's death on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan spoke about Linda Nolan's death on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Coleen added: "And then I thought 'you have to'. Because life goes on. I mean, Linda's had this [cancer] for 20 years and I think the one thing she would say is that she wouldn't want anybody that's still going through this horrendous disease to go 'oh, well I might as well give up because it got her in the end.

"Because actually, it wasn't that what got her in the end. She got pneumonia, which actually was you know, what she went from."

The TV star then spoke about the hole Linda has left in her life, revealing: "She was such a massive force in our family and it feels like such a hole. And because I'm the baby and then it was Bernie, Linda and then it went up.

"And now it's me and then the age gap is quite far and we're all still really close, but the six of us were in the car - you know, my sisters and two brothers - and my brother just went 'and then there was six'."

Watch Coleen pay tribute to Linda on Loose Women here:

Coleen Nolan pays tribute to sister Linda

Linda's death was announced by her agent Dermot McNamara on January 15th, with the statement reading: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn't do enough, they were tireless."

The statement continued: "She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment.

"She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

Linda Nolan was open about her cancer journey
Linda Nolan was open about her cancer journey. Picture: Alamy

Speaking prior to taking part on Loose Women today, Coleen took to Instagram to tell fans about how she was feeling about returning to the show after Linda's death.

The singer started: "Ready? We on? Hi there everyone. I just want to say, as many of you already know, it has been a really hard weekend saying goodbye to my sister Linda as you all know. But I'm back here now in London, going to be on Loose Women tomorrow.

"But before I do that I wanted to give a massive shoutout to every single one of you who sent messages, not only to me but my whole family. I cannot tell you how much it meant to us to feel the love from you all. People we've never met, strangers to us, who sent out heartfelt messages and cards, flowers..."

The Nolan sisters have been in show business for decades
The Nolan sisters have been in show business for decades. Picture: Getty

"Just a little big virtual hug to each and everyone of you and to say thank you. I'm quite nervous about doing Loose because I'm really scared I won't be able to hold it together but I hope you forgive me if I can't but I need to get back out there and Linda would be the first to say 'get back out there' because you have to.

"Thank you for all your support throughout all the years but especially at this very very sad time for me and my family."

Michelle Keegan has showcased her growing baby bump.

Michelle Keegan reveals blossoming baby bump for first time in 'stunning' snaps

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, ticket, prices and more revealed

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and support acts

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has quit the villa.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford quits All Stars before even entering villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple.

Love Island fans threaten to boycott show if 'hilarious' couple don't win All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Samie Elishi and Luca Bish share a romantic past

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

TV & Movies

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Chuggs is said to be returning to the Love Island villa

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

