Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Coleen Nolan's daughter Ciara Fensome, 24, is expecting her first child with fiancé Maxx Innes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan has announced her daughter Ciara Fensome, 24, is pregnant with her first child.

The Loose Women panelist, 60, was delighted to share her daughter's happy news in a sweet Instagram post that showed the glowing mum-to-be's blossoming baby bump.

Beaming alongside her grown-up girl in the cute snap she shared on social media, Coleen couldn't hide her excitement as she revealed she was going to become a grandmother again.

She gushed: "I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!! I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨ Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖."

Coleen was delighted to share the news with her fans. Picture: Instagram

Coleen's exciting update comes just days after Ciara, whose dad is the telly star's ex-partner Ray Fensome, shared the baby news on her own account.

Posting a stunning snap of herself in a bump-hugging golden gown on holiday in Greece, she quoted Sabrina Carpenter as she wrote: "One of me is cute but two tho? 💋 Baby Innes pending… 👀."

The sun-soaked image was followed by a retro-style photo booth shoot, which showed off the expectant couple's black and white baby scan pictures.

Ciara, 24, announced her baby news with a string of scan pictures. Picture: Instagram

A string of TV stars were quick to congratulate Coleen's daughter Ciara on her life-changing news.

ITV presenter Ruth Langsford said: "WONDERFUL! Congratulations! 🎉👶🏻"

Loose Women panelist Saira Khan commented: "Wow!! Congratulations."

While British actress Hayley Tamaddon added: "Oh huge congratulations 😍😍😍."

The first-time mum showed off her blossoming bump. Picture: Instagram

Coleen, who also shares two boys with her ex-husband Shane Ritchie, is already a 'nanny' to two grandchildren.

Her eldest son Shane Jr, 36, welcomed a baby girl into the world in 2016 and named her Amelia.

The panelist's youngest son Jake, 32, became a dad for the first time last year when his partner gave birth to a little boy.

Coleen has three children – Shane Jr, Jake and Ciara. Picture: Instagram

It's not known if Ciara and fiancé Max plan to tie the knot before the arrival of their first child.

The couple got engaged last year during an adventurous trip to Vietnam when Coleen's almost son-in-law got down on one knee.

"This happened last night," the bride-to-be wrote at the time alongside a photo of the sparkler on her wedding ring finger.

"It was like a fairytale and I can't wait to spend forever with you @maxxiness I love you xxx."