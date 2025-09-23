Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

23 September 2025, 15:16

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years
Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After it was revealed Coleen Nolan hadn't seen her granddaughter in years, the child's mother has called the singer out in a blistering social media post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 60, has found herself embroiled in a family feud which has resulted in her not seeing her granddaughter for seven years.

The Loose Women star's son Shane Nolan, 36, has reportedly not had any contact with his child Amelia Rose, nine, after falling out with his daughter's mother Emma Kivell.

Things have now reached new heights as Emma has claimed Amelia Rose does not need "pettiness and toxicity" from the Nolans and claims "Coleen wrote her own version of the story."

Taking to social media, Emma wrote a blistering post about Shane, penning: "He's never asked how she is, how she's doing, if she needs anything, not even a message during the height of COVID. Financial support stopped during that time too, and only resumed because of court enforcement."

Coleen Nolan's family feud has been exposed
Coleen Nolan's family feud has been exposed. Picture: ITV

She continued: "My little girl used to wait by the door for a dad who often wouldn’t turn. And when he did, let’s just say the care she received was far from what she deserved. 

"There is so much more I could say and in time, I probably will. But for now, let me be clear: speaking the truth does not make me the villain."

Going on to speak about the Nolan family, Emma stated revealed her daughter: "Doesn’t need your pettiness, or the toxicity from your side of the family.

"She has a strong, supportive, and loving one here. And by the looks of it seems like Coleen wrote her own version of the story anyway, and why now after 7 years."

Coleen Nolan has a close relationship with her sons Shane Nolan. Pictured alongside Jake Nolan in 2009
Coleen Nolan has a close relationship with her sons Shane Nolan. Pictured alongside Jake Nolan in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Shane took to social media to hit out at the claims he has not paid for Amelia Rose, saying: "I would never not pay. We miss her and can't wait for one day for her to be in our lives."

This latest revelation comes after it was revealed Coleen no longer had contact with her granddaughter, with a friend telling the Daily Mail: "At the time Amelia Rose was born, Coleen was on cloud nine. She was so proud her son and she fell in love with the baby, but Shane and Emma aren’t together, and these situations can become quite hard to navigate."

They added: "Shane promised to support Emma as she set about her journey into motherhood as a single mum along with the support of her own family, but now there is no contact between the little girl and the Nolans."

Coleen Nolan has not seen her granddaughter in years
Coleen Nolan has not seen her granddaughter in years. Picture: Getty

In early 2025, it was claimed Emma was left "disgusted" when Shane and his partner Kimberley Sallis, sent her a script of their 'pregnancy announcement' ten minutes before they shared an Instagram post to confirm the news.

This meant Emma was unable to tell Amelia Rose she was going to have a sibling before it was shared online as the youngster was at school at the time.

Whilst Coleen hasn't commented on her current relationship with her son's child, she has previously opened up about the excitement she felt about becoming a grandmother.

Speaking about Shane's relationship with Emma at the time, Coleen told The Mirror: "They got together one night and there you go."

She continued: "But they’re not compatible in a relationship. Obviously, you wish they were badly in love and could see a future together. That’s the best scenario for anyone. But then I thought 'Oh my God I’m going to be a nanny and was thrilled.'

