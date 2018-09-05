Coleen Nolan tour details as she announces she’s going solo for the first time

5 September 2018, 11:05

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan announced on Loose Women she will be heading out on her first solo tour across the UK. We have all the ticket, dates, and venue information.

Coleen Nolan has made a huge announcement about plans for her very own tour, following her row with Kim Woodburn last week.

The Loose Women star made the statement via a video link from the Manchester Apollo on the ITV talk show, where she confirmed she is set for a huge musical comeback.

"It’s 10 years since I was last at the Apollo. I’m back here to announce that, for the first time ever, I’m about to embark on my first ever solo tour" she said.

Read more: Coleen Nolan husband - Inside the Loose Women star's relationship history 

Coleen made her way to fame as a member of The Nolans, a group with her sisters Bernie, Maureen and Linda Nola - however, this is the first time she will be hitting the stage on her own.

"I’ve lost my mind, the ability to sleep, not the ability to eat which is worrying," she continued. 

"I don’t think I’ll ever lose that one. I’m nervous but so excited. 

"I think all of the things that have happened in my fifties so far contributed to that. Losing Bernie was a massive landmark. 

"Last time I was with Bernie and Ray, who was in the band. This time here I’ve not got either with me. It’s just never too late to do what you want to do and I really want to channel that."

So when is the tour and what are the dates? We answer everything you need to know. 

What is Coleen Nolan's tour called? 

It's called Never Too Late, and will consist of power anthems that celebrate her independence. What's more if you're a fan of the Nolan sisters than you'll hear some of their tunes as well. 

When is Coleen Nolan's tour dates? 

The Never Too Late tour will kick off from 11 January in Manchester and runs until 28 February. 

Jan 2019 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester 

12 Jan 2019 Woking New Victoria Theatre 

13 Jan 2019 Northampton Royal & Derngate 

16 Jan 2019 Sheffield City Hall

17 Jan 2019 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House 

18 Jan 2019 York Barbican 

19 Jan 2019 Llandudno Venue Cymru 

20 Jan 2019 Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre 

21 Jan 2019 Glasgow King's Theatre 

23 Jan 2019 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall 

24 Jan 2019 Salisbury City Hall 

25 Jan 2019 Torquay Princess Theatre 

26 Jan 2019 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 

27 Jan 2019 Bournemouth Pavilion 

30 Jan 2019 New Brighton Floral Pavilion  

31 Jan 2019 Hull Bonus Arena 

01 Feb 2019 Stoke Victoria Hall 

02 Feb 2019 Cardiff St David’s Hall 

03 Feb 2019 Taunton Well Springs Leisure Centre 

06 Feb 2019 Halifax Victoria Theatre 

07 Feb 2019 Ipswich Regent Theatre 

08 Feb 2019 Scarborough The Spa, Grand Hall 

09 Feb 2019 Blackburn King George's Hall 

10 Feb 2019 Lincoln Engine Shed

13 Feb 2019 Bradford St Georges Hall 

14 Feb 2019 Scunthorpe Baths Hall 

15 Feb 2019 Warrington Parr Hall 

17 Feb 2019 St Albans Alban Arena 

19 Feb 2019 Middlesborough Town Hall 

20 Feb 2019 Leeds Town Hall 

1 Feb 2019 Grimsby Auditorium  

22 Feb 2019 Worthing Pavilion 

24 Feb 2019 Carlisle Sands Centre 

26 Feb 2019 Swansea Grand Theatre 

27 Feb 2019 Watford Colosseum 

28 Feb 2019 Blackpool Winter Gardens

