Coleen Nolan tour details as she announces she’s going solo for the first time
5 September 2018, 11:05
Coleen Nolan announced on Loose Women she will be heading out on her first solo tour across the UK. We have all the ticket, dates, and venue information.
Coleen Nolan has made a huge announcement about plans for her very own tour, following her row with Kim Woodburn last week.
The Loose Women star made the statement via a video link from the Manchester Apollo on the ITV talk show, where she confirmed she is set for a huge musical comeback.
"It’s 10 years since I was last at the Apollo. I’m back here to announce that, for the first time ever, I’m about to embark on my first ever solo tour" she said.
Read more: Coleen Nolan husband - Inside the Loose Women star's relationship history
Coleen made her way to fame as a member of The Nolans, a group with her sisters Bernie, Maureen and Linda Nola - however, this is the first time she will be hitting the stage on her own.
"I’ve lost my mind, the ability to sleep, not the ability to eat which is worrying," she continued.
"I don’t think I’ll ever lose that one. I’m nervous but so excited.
"I think all of the things that have happened in my fifties so far contributed to that. Losing Bernie was a massive landmark.
"Last time I was with Bernie and Ray, who was in the band. This time here I’ve not got either with me. It’s just never too late to do what you want to do and I really want to channel that."
So when is the tour and what are the dates? We answer everything you need to know.
What is Coleen Nolan's tour called?
It's called Never Too Late, and will consist of power anthems that celebrate her independence. What's more if you're a fan of the Nolan sisters than you'll hear some of their tunes as well.
When is Coleen Nolan's tour dates?
The Never Too Late tour will kick off from 11 January in Manchester and runs until 28 February.