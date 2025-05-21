Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health as he starts treatment

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health. Picture: ITV / Alamy

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has opened up during an episode of Loose Women about her concerns for son Shane, who has recently started taking weight loss jabs.

Coleen Nolan has spoken publicly about her concerns for her son Shane's health after he began using weight loss injections, despite acknowledging the positive impact the treatment has had on his wellbeing.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women alongside Charlene White, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper, the 60-year-old TV personality discussed the growing use of weight loss jabs and whether they represent a healthy long-term solution, particularly as the NHS continues to expand access to such treatments.

Nolan revealed that her 36-year-old son, Shane, has already lost three stone since starting the injections.

"I tend to worry that we are going to find side effects in a year—of what they cause or what they don’t cause,” she said. “I don’t know, I get all worried about it. But I have to say, it’s been amazing for him, for his own mental health, almost.”

Coleen Nolan discussed the growing use of weight loss jabs on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She added that the initial weight loss had given her son a much-needed boost in confidence: “He’s feeling better about himself, and I think he just needed that first kick. He said to me today, ‘The thing is, Mum, I’m not doing it as well as I should be,’ because really, he’s not hit the gym while doing it.”

Despite some reservations, Coleen said she is pleased with Shane’s progress, particularly because of his openness about the process.

“Do I worry about it? A bit,” she admitted: “Because I think sometimes overeating comes from a mental health space and your relationship with food—what you’re using food for. So I do think we should look more into that.”

Coleen Nolan's son Shane has already lost three stone since starting the injections. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Shane, whose father is EastEnders actor Shane Richie, was previously married to former Miss Great Britain Maddie Wahdan. The couple, who wed in 2022 after six years together, separated in 2024.

While Coleen Nolan continues to monitor her son’s health journey with caution, she remains supportive of his efforts and the mental and emotional strides he has made.