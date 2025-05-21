Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health as he starts treatment

21 May 2025, 16:02

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health
Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health. Picture: ITV / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has opened up during an episode of Loose Women about her concerns for son Shane, who has recently started taking weight loss jabs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan has spoken publicly about her concerns for her son Shane's health after he began using weight loss injections, despite acknowledging the positive impact the treatment has had on his wellbeing.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women alongside Charlene White, Janet Street-Porter and Katie Piper, the 60-year-old TV personality discussed the growing use of weight loss jabs and whether they represent a healthy long-term solution, particularly as the NHS continues to expand access to such treatments.

Nolan revealed that her 36-year-old son, Shane, has already lost three stone since starting the injections.

"I tend to worry that we are going to find side effects in a year—of what they cause or what they don’t cause,” she said. “I don’t know, I get all worried about it. But I have to say, it’s been amazing for him, for his own mental health, almost.”

Coleen Nolan discussed the growing use of weight loss jabs on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan discussed the growing use of weight loss jabs on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She added that the initial weight loss had given her son a much-needed boost in confidence: “He’s feeling better about himself, and I think he just needed that first kick. He said to me today, ‘The thing is, Mum, I’m not doing it as well as I should be,’ because really, he’s not hit the gym while doing it.”

Despite some reservations, Coleen said she is pleased with Shane’s progress, particularly because of his openness about the process.

“Do I worry about it? A bit,” she admitted: “Because I think sometimes overeating comes from a mental health space and your relationship with food—what you’re using food for. So I do think we should look more into that.”

Coleen Nolan's son Shane has already lost three stone since starting the injections
Coleen Nolan's son Shane has already lost three stone since starting the injections. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Shane, whose father is EastEnders actor Shane Richie, was previously married to former Miss Great Britain Maddie Wahdan. The couple, who wed in 2022 after six years together, separated in 2024.

While Coleen Nolan continues to monitor her son’s health journey with caution, she remains supportive of his efforts and the mental and emotional strides he has made.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and release date has been confirmed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast, release date and plot explained

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary

Jesy Nelson announces new documentary about motherhood and life after Little Mix

Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show

Lorraine Kelly could 'quit' show after 'kick in the teeth' ITV cuts

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst on air

Eamonn Holmes falls off chair live on GB News weeks after being rushed to hospital

Is this confirmation JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are together?

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to 'confirm' romance with loved-up pictures

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

TV & Movies

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?