Coleen Rooney facts: Age, marriage to Wayne Rooney, children and net worth revealed

Coleen Rooney is taking on the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2024. Picture: Getty / Coleen Rooney - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity start Coleen Rooney, from her age to her net worth, her family life and career.

Coleen Rooney will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024, bidding her luxurious life in Cheshire with husband Wayne Rooney and their four children farewell for (what could be) three weeks in the Australian jungle.

The WAG, whose famous feud with fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy (dubbed Wagatha Christie) threw her into the spotlight for the past five years, is reportedly set to make a massive £1.5million from her appearance on the ITV show, fronted by Ant and Dec.

Born in Merseyside in 1986, Coleen has seen her life splashed across the newspapers ever since Wayne's football career took off and she became one of the most famous WAGS of all time. Now, she is a mother-of-four sons and lives a relatively private life in Cheshire.

As she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's everything you need to know about Coleen, from age to family life, her career and net worth.

Coleen Rooney has finally said yes to I'm A Celebrity, after years of turning the gig down. Picture: ITV

Who is Coleen Rooney and how old is she?

Coleen Rooney, 38, is the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney but, despite being known as the ultimate WAG, has also had her own successful career in fashion, lifestyle and publishing.

She was born in Merseyside, Liverpool, on 3rd April 1986 to parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin and was the eldest of four children; Joe, Anthony and Rosie.

Coleen's sister Rosie, who faced a lifelong battle with Rett Syndrome (a rare brain disorder) sadly passed away on 5th January 2013.

Who is Coleen Rooney's husband?

Coleen Rooney is married to football manager and former player Wayne Rooney who she first met in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth when she was just 12-years-old.

Coleen and Wayne started their relationship when they were both 16-years-old and six years later, on 12th June 2008, they married in Portofino, Italy.

Wayne Rooney found fame playing football for teams such as Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United and Derby County throughout his career, and has since become a football manager.

Coleen Rooney is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney, who she shares four sons with. Picture: Coleen Rooney / Instagram

How many children does Coleen Rooney have?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four sons together, with the entire family residing in their Cheshire mansion.

They welcomed their first son Kai Wayne on 2nd November 2009, their second child Klay Anthony on 21st May 2013, their third, Kit Joseph, on 24th January 2016 and their youngest Cass Mac on 15th February 2018.

How is Coleen Rooney famous?

Coleen Rooney is best known for being the wife of Wayne Rooney, however, during her time in the showbiz industry she has booked many lucrative deals with publishers, TV companies and lifestyle brands.

At the beginning of her career, she wrote a column for Closer magazine before moving over to OK! magazine for some time. She also made her own ITV show called Coleen's Real Women.

In 2005, Coleen released an exercise DVD called Coleen McLoughlin's Brand New Body Workout which became a best-seller at the time. Two years later, she released her autobiography titled Welcome to My World.

Most recently, Coleen starred in a Disney+ documentary called Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story where she told her side of the court case between herself and Rebekah Hardy.

Coleen Rooney has had many deals over the years, from books to lifestyle brands and fashion. Picture: Getty

What is Coleen Rooney's net worth?

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne Rooney are reported to have a combined net worth of £200million.

That figure is only set to grow following her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, with ITV reportedly paying the star a whopping £1.5million to appear on the series.