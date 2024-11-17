Coleen Rooney facts: Age, marriage to Wayne Rooney, children and net worth revealed

17 November 2024, 20:30

Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne and children at Christmas
Coleen Rooney is taking on the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2024. Picture: Getty / Coleen Rooney - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity start Coleen Rooney, from her age to her net worth, her family life and career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Rooney will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024, bidding her luxurious life in Cheshire with husband Wayne Rooney and their four children farewell for (what could be) three weeks in the Australian jungle.

The WAG, whose famous feud with fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy (dubbed Wagatha Christie) threw her into the spotlight for the past five years, is reportedly set to make a massive £1.5million from her appearance on the ITV show, fronted by Ant and Dec.

Born in Merseyside in 1986, Coleen has seen her life splashed across the newspapers ever since Wayne's football career took off and she became one of the most famous WAGS of all time. Now, she is a mother-of-four sons and lives a relatively private life in Cheshire.

As she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's everything you need to know about Coleen, from age to family life, her career and net worth.

Coleen Rooney has finally said yes to I'm A Celebrity, after years of turning the gig down
Coleen Rooney has finally said yes to I'm A Celebrity, after years of turning the gig down. Picture: ITV

Who is Coleen Rooney and how old is she?

Coleen Rooney, 38, is the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney but, despite being known as the ultimate WAG, has also had her own successful career in fashion, lifestyle and publishing.

She was born in Merseyside, Liverpool, on 3rd April 1986 to parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin and was the eldest of four children; Joe, Anthony and Rosie.

Coleen's sister Rosie, who faced a lifelong battle with Rett Syndrome (a rare brain disorder) sadly passed away on 5th January 2013.

Who is Coleen Rooney's husband?

Coleen Rooney is married to football manager and former player Wayne Rooney who she first met in the Liverpool suburb of Croxteth when she was just 12-years-old.

Coleen and Wayne started their relationship when they were both 16-years-old and six years later, on 12th June 2008, they married in Portofino, Italy.

Wayne Rooney found fame playing football for teams such as Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United and Derby County throughout his career, and has since become a football manager.

Coleen Rooney is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney, who she shares four sons with
Coleen Rooney is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney, who she shares four sons with. Picture: Coleen Rooney / Instagram

How many children does Coleen Rooney have?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four sons together, with the entire family residing in their Cheshire mansion.

They welcomed their first son Kai Wayne on 2nd November 2009, their second child Klay Anthony on 21st May 2013, their third, Kit Joseph, on 24th January 2016 and their youngest Cass Mac on 15th February 2018.

How is Coleen Rooney famous?

Coleen Rooney is best known for being the wife of Wayne Rooney, however, during her time in the showbiz industry she has booked many lucrative deals with publishers, TV companies and lifestyle brands.

At the beginning of her career, she wrote a column for Closer magazine before moving over to OK! magazine for some time. She also made her own ITV show called Coleen's Real Women.

In 2005, Coleen released an exercise DVD called Coleen McLoughlin's Brand New Body Workout which became a best-seller at the time. Two years later, she released her autobiography titled Welcome to My World.

Most recently, Coleen starred in a Disney+ documentary called Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story where she told her side of the court case between herself and Rebekah Hardy.

Coleen Rooney has had many deals over the years, from books to lifestyle brands and fashion
Coleen Rooney has had many deals over the years, from books to lifestyle brands and fashion. Picture: Getty

What is Coleen Rooney's net worth?

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne Rooney are reported to have a combined net worth of £200million.

That figure is only set to grow following her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, with ITV reportedly paying the star a whopping £1.5million to appear on the series.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

I'm A Celebrity

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

TV & Movies

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

East 17 in 1995

Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour

Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

I'm A Celebrity

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

What gift does she buy her sister in the John Lewis advert?

What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song

TV & Movies

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

Married at First Sight

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

I'm A Celebrity

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details