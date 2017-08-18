Coleen Rooney Reveals She'll Be Eating Her Own PLACENTA After Giving Birth!

The 31-year-old star and her footballer husband Wayne Rooney - who already have sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 18 months, together - are now set to expand their family with another baby. Now the WAG has revealed she will be chowing down on her own placenta following the birth of her baby as it's slated to be full of nutrients. Coleen, 31, revealed the news to fans today by sharing a snap of a goodie box from a company called Placenta Plus.She wrote: "Thank you so much for my gorgeous surprise box @Placentaplus1 ..... Exciting." Coleen, 31, revealed the news to fans today by sharing a snap of a goodie box from a company called Placenta Plus.She wrote: "Thank you so much for my gorgeous surprise box @Placentaplus1 ..... Exciting."

The company has become a favourite with celebrity mothers, and they take women's placentas after they give birth and turn it into a health food supplement. It is usually taken in pill form and is said to help new mums after their babies arrive.

Bursting with pride, Coleen took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, writing: "So Happy!!! .....Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way (sic)." Read more: Coleen Rooney Pays Tribute To Wayne Rooney As He Leave Manchester United

My boys A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) onJul 30, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT Coleen's announcement comes after she sparked pregnancy rumours last month when sporting a fuller figure in her bikini on holiday, however, she denied the claims and said she had simply put on weight.

At the time the pictures were released, Coleen tweeted: "So basically....yes on holiday again...yes I've put weight on...& my kids break up earlier than most schools...not missed a day while here (sic)."

The news has everyone wondering whether Coleen will finally get the girl she has always wanted after she spoke of her desire to have a daughter.

Back with my boys A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) onJun 15, 2017 at 3:57am PDT She told new! magazine: "I can imagine having a girl. I've got a massive family so I'm around girls as well as having boys myself.

"I'm not desperate, but a girl would be nice as part of the family. It's not something I'd be upset or dwell on.

"I'm happy with the boys and I've got and plenty of friends and family who I can always treat to a nice dress."

Meanwhile, Coleen recently revealed Wayne, 31, rarely lifts a finger at home, and she's left managing the household chores.

She said: "I don't think that he uses his mind that much.

"Wayne doesn't put the rubbish out. He will put things away after himself. He's not messy, he's just... I can't rely on him to do anything.

"He forgets to do things I ask him. I'll say, 'Will you post that letter on the way to training?' A week later, the letter will still be in the car or his bag.