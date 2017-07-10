Coleen Rooney Pays Emotional Tribute As Husband Wayne Leaves Manchester United

Wayne's glittering football career saw him become an Old Trafford hero after starting his career at the club aged sixteen.

His stint at the famed football club has been nothing short of iconic but Wayne Rooney, 31, is finally headed for pastures new after 13 years at Manchester United.

Always there to cheer him on from the sidelines has been his wife, Coleen Rooney, who took the time to pay tribute to the club that welcomed her husband all those years ago.

The 31-year-old mum of three, took to Twitter shortly after it was announced on Sunday that Wayne would be leaving Manchester United after signing a two-year deal with Everton, where his football career began.

In a heartfelt post, the stylish WAG-turned business woman took the time to thank the club for treating them well for so many years.

Our Dad's here!!! Let summer time begin .... family time pic.twitter.com/JIBMr0subT — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) May 26, 2017

She said: “The time has come to leave @ManUtd .... 13 great years at the club!! Thank you all for making our family so welcome and treating us so well.

“Many great memories, trophies won and friends made!! You have played a massive part of our lives which we will always remember. Thank you x”

She added: “Time for an new adventure at @Everton ...were it all started!! Wishing Wayne lots of luck and most of all happiness at the club.”Ol

The time has come to leave @ManUtd .... 13 great years at the club!! Thank you all for making our family so welcome and treating us so well. — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) July 9, 2017

Wayne's glittering football career saw him become an Old Trafford hero after starting his career at the club aged sixteen.

The £250,000 a week footie ace became Manchester United's all-time record goal-scorer, and last year overtook Sir Bobby Charlton’s club scoring record with his free-kick against Stoke City in January.

During his career at Manchester United, Rooney has scored a whopping 253 goals and captained the England team.

A string of stars including the likes of Olly Murs also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Wayne following the news on Sunday.

Sad day seeing @WayneRooney leave UNITED! 13 Years,legend at the club plus all time leading goal scorer! Will miss ya Wazza! Keep in touch — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) July 9, 2017

Manchester United boss, Mourinho paid tribute to him following his departure.

"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come,” said the United manager.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton.

"His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."

The man of the moment took also took to social media to thank his fans for their support.