Colin Farrell reveals his favourite thing about being a dad

17 September 2025, 21:00

Collin Farrell has revealed what he loves about being a dad. Picture: Global/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Hollywood star Colin Farrell has opened up about the one moment he would love to re-live.

Colin Farrell, 49, has revealed his favourite thing about being a father during a moving interview on Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin.

The father-of-two was joined by his A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Margot Robbie, 35, to promote their film when he was asked what moment in is life he would love to relive.

Colin revealed: "I'm sure there's plenty I'd change as a dad, but I think some of the moments as a father, young boys, there was just something just so idyllic about that time and about the clarity of purpose that I had as a man."

He continued: "It was just all very clear what was needed, and the kids, when they were really small, it was very clear what they wanted, what they needed, and just that kind of connection and that sense of wonder that I used to observe in them."

Colin Farrell has a close relationship with his son James
Colin Farrell has a close relationship with his son James. Picture: Getty

The actor added: "When I think of perfect days in my life, they were perfect times and nesting with young babies, like just being in the house and just those children being the Holy Grail and being everything"

Colin continued: "And you just provided and you just served and you take a knee almost and bow. It was such an honour, you know what I mean? But they were. They were perfect days, those kind of days."

The 49-year-old is father to James, 22, and Henry, 15, and has often opened up about the joys of fatherhood.

Watch Colin Farrell discuss fatherhood here:

Colin Farrell says becoming a dad is his best role yet

In 2014 the star launched the Colin Farrell Foundation in honour of James who was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome.

Speaking about the charity, Colin to PEOPLE: "Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

He added: "I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

