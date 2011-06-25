Columbo stars dies, aged 83

The actor Peter Falk, best known for his TV role as Columbo, has died at the age of 83.

Falk who first played the detective in 1971, died on Thursday night in Beverly Hills, he'd been battling Alzheimer's disease.



He won four Emmys for his starring role as cigar-smoking Inspector Columbo, who was famous for his catchphrase: "One more thing..."

He also received two Academy Award nominations after appearing in a long list of films.



Falk leaves a wife, Shera, and two daughters from a previous marriage.





