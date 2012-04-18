Gary Barlow confirmed for the X Factor

Take That singer will return to the 2012 edition of the talent show

Barlow is over the moon about being a judge on the X Factor for the second consecutive year.

"I'm thrilled to be back and really looking forward to working with The X Factor team again." said the musician "The fact that a superstar could just walk out on that stage is very exciting."

Simon Cowell, who is said to be returning to the British edition of the show, confirmed the news.

"It’s great to be able to confirm our first judge for this year’s show." said the media mogul "Gary has earned his place and I’m excited to be working with him again".

The next edition of the X Factor will kick off in late summer.

2012 is a year full of good news for Barlow, who is to become a dad for the fourth time later in the year.