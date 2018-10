Connie quits Sound of Music

Connie Fisher has been forced to pull out of a stage production of The Sound Of Music.

She says she no longer has the vocal range necessary for the role of Maria.



The 28 year-old says her voice had undergone a radical change as a result of a throat condition.



She was expected to play Maria in Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle and Wimbledon until the end of October.

Connie shot to stardom after winning 'How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria'?