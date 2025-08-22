Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Both Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have spoken out after the DNA results were revealed.

Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 34, has broken here silence after a second paternity test proved Conor Maynard, 32, was not the father of her 18-month-old daughter Penelope.

Earlier this week the pair took a DNA test, with the results validating the earlier test which showed that Conor was not the dad of Penelope.

Following this bombshell, Charlotte has now released a statement via her representatives, saying she will tell her story in full.

Charlotte's rep told Daily Mail: "For those of you who have followed Charlotte's journey since her appearance on BBC's The Traitors, will know she has fought an extraordinary battle for truth and justice with heartfelt conviction."

Charlotte Chilton has broken her silence over the DNA results. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton

They continued: "We are forever grateful to everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to Charlotte over the past 12 months.

"Special thanks must also go to Charlotte's rockstar legal advisors, Lorna McCammon (SFR Law) and Paul Lunt (Brabners) for their invaluable counsel and guidance. We could not have done this without you.

"Charlotte will now take time to process, heal and reflect and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full."

Conor Maynard has revealed he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

Conor has also broken his silence, writing on social media: "Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

"As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father.

"As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.

"This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this.

"I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives."

Conor Maynard released a statement regarding the results. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

This revelation comes after Conor gave a tell-all interview on This Morning where he opened up about his 'challenging' year, and was clear he wanted to put the saga behind him.

The singer said: "For the last year, things have been really difficult. Mental health is something I’ve struggled with my whole life, and this has been one of the most challenging periods.

"It was difficult to stay silent, especially when I was being painted as a deadbeat dad. The comments across my social media were all about that. Of course you want to defend yourself, but I didn’t feel it was right until I knew the truth."

Conor also revealed he was blindsided when the news went viral, stating: "I was aware of what was going on privately, but I had no idea it would become public. In my mind, the natural next step was to take a paternity test to get clarity and deal with it accordingly, but that’s not how it played out."