New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

8 August 2025, 12:06

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga
A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga. Picture: Instagram/@charlchilts/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After a DNA test proved Conor Maynard was not the father of her daughter Penny, Charlotte Chilton has reportedly revealed a new 'allegation'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It seems that the paternity scandal involving Conor Maynard and The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton and her 10-month old daughter Penny isn't over just yet.

According to documents seen by The Sun, Charlotte has reportedly claimed that an 'unidentified male was present' when Conor's DNA sample was collected. She also alleges Conor 'switched testing locations last minute' when taking the test and her own DNA was not sampled.

Charlotte is now said to be urging for a court-ordered DNA test to be done to confirm whether Conor is father to her baby daughter.

A source said: "Charlotte was blindsided when Conor released the paternity result claiming he wasn’t Penny’s dad."

Charlotte Chilton is hoping to do another DNA test with Conor Maynard
Charlotte Chilton is hoping to do another DNA test with Conor Maynard. Picture: Instagram/@charlchilts

They continued: "Charlotte consulted lawyers and despite suffering shocking abuse from online trolls, was advised to remain silent. She’s now ready to fight for Conor to take another paternity test.

"She claims the previous one should be discounted because it was not conducted under the controlled conditions agreed.

"Charlotte just wants this whole sorry saga over with and for the truth to come out. Her number one priority has always been, and always will be, Penny."

Conor Maynard revealed he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter
Conor Maynard revealed he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for Conor told The Sun: "It’s baffling. Conor’s already agreed to another paternity test, so there’s no need to drag this through the courts.

"Once a new test has been done hopefully Charlotte can finally put this behind her once and for all."

This revelation comes after Conor gave a tell-all interview on This Morning where he opened up about his 'challenging' year, and was clear he wanted to put the saga behind him.

Conor Maynard spoke about the DNA test on This Morning
Conor Maynard spoke about the DNA test on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The singer said: "For the last year, things have been really difficult. Mental health is something I’ve struggled with my whole life, and this has been one of the most challenging periods.

"It was difficult to stay silent, especially when I was being painted as a deadbeat dad. The comments across my social media were all about that. Of course you want to defend yourself, but I didn’t feel it was right until I knew the truth."

Conor also revealed he was blindsided when the news went viral, stating: "I was aware of what was going on privately, but I had no idea it would become public. In my mind, the natural next step was to take a paternity test to get clarity and deal with it accordingly, but that’s not how it played out."

Charlotte Chilton gained famed after starring in The Traitors
Charlotte Chilton gained famed after starring in The Traitors. Picture: BBC

In March 2025 it was revealed that a DNA test conducted in the presence of Charlotte's legal representative proved that Conor was not the father of Penny.

This result comes after Charlotte claimed Conor was her child's dad after the pair were intimate one evening, resulting in her becoming pregnant.

The Traitors favourite went on shows such as Loose Women to state that Conor had not been involved in her pregnancy, however the singing star finally broke his silence on the situation when the DNA test results were revealed.

Taking to social media Conor wrote: "Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte’s baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative. Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope’s father. I’m glad the speculation can finally be put to an end. All I ask is that people act with kindness — there is a child at the heart of this. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best."

