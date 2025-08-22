Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have found out if he is the father to her daughter Penelope.

Conor Maynard, 32, has reportedly undergone a second DNA test after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 34, accused him of being the father of her 18-month old daughter Penelope.

Despite an initial paternity test proving he was not Penelope's dad, Charlotte claimed an "unidentified male was present" when he took the test, and urged Conor to take another one.

Following this bombshell, The Sun claim Conor and Charlotte did a second test earlier this week, with the results once again showing that the singer was not Penelope's father.

After receiving the news, sources close to Charlotte told the publication: "Charlotte is shell-shocked by the news. She has been fighting for the truth to come out for the past 18 months during an already difficult time as a first-time single mum."

Charlotte Chilton documented her pregnancy on social media. Picture: Instagram/@charlchilts

They added: "It's never been about the fact Conor is in the public eye or has money behind him. Charlotte had no intention of 'trapping' him. It's always been about having Penny's father's name on the birth certificate.

"Her little girl deserves that. She's reeling from the result and is now considering where she goes from here."

A spokesperson for Conor said that by doing the second test: "Charlotte can finally put this behind her once and for all'."

Conor Maynard has revealed her is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

This revelation comes after Conor gave a tell-all interview on This Morning where he opened up about his 'challenging' year, and was clear he wanted to put the saga behind him.

The singer said: "For the last year, things have been really difficult. Mental health is something I’ve struggled with my whole life, and this has been one of the most challenging periods.

"It was difficult to stay silent, especially when I was being painted as a deadbeat dad. The comments across my social media were all about that. Of course you want to defend yourself, but I didn’t feel it was right until I knew the truth."

Conor also revealed he was blindsided when the news went viral, stating: "I was aware of what was going on privately, but I had no idea it would become public. In my mind, the natural next step was to take a paternity test to get clarity and deal with it accordingly, but that’s not how it played out."

Conor Maynard spoke about the first DNA test on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Charlotte was said to have wanted another DNA test to be taken after an 'unidentified male was present' when the singer was taking the test. She also stated that Conor 'switched testing locations last minute' and her DNA was not taken.

Upon Conor publicising the results of the first test, sources revealed: "Charlotte was blindsided when Conor released the paternity result claiming he wasn’t Penny’s dad.

"Charlotte consulted lawyers and despite suffering shocking abuse from online trolls, was advised to remain silent. She’s now ready to fight for Conor to take another paternity test.

"She claims the previous one should be discounted because it was not conducted under the controlled conditions agreed.

"Charlotte just wants this whole sorry saga over with and for the truth to come out. Her number one priority has always been, and always will be, Penny."