Conor Maynard hits back at Charlotte Chilton with shocking dig after DNA row

The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be ongoing. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

Following their paternity scandal, it looks like the tension between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton is still ongoing.

Conor Maynard, 32, has appeared to hit out at Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 34, in a teaser for his new music video after their paternity row raged on for over a year.

In early 2025 it was revealed a DNA test proved the 'Can't Say No' singer was not the father to Charlotte's daughter Penelope after the TV star claimed he was the dad.

However in a shocking twist, it was revealed Charlotte was urging Conor to take another paternity test, after claiming an 'unidentified male was present' when his DNA sample was taken.

After it was confirmed for a second time that Conor was not the father, the 32-year-old has now gone one step further to address the scandal.

Conor Maynard was accused of being the father of Charlotte Chilton's baby. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

In a video posted to his social media pages, Conor teased an upcoming music video titled 'Cherry on Top' which showed him answering questions at a press conference surrounded by journalists.

The teaser shows newspapers titled 'Traitor Times', 'Not My Sun' and 'The Legal Guardian', present at a conference in which Conor is asked a series of pressing questions about his love life. These seem to be spoof publications referencing The Times, The Sun and The Guardian.

One journalist asks: "Conor, is it true you still can't say no to women?" This is believed to be alluding to his paternity scandal and his hit 2012 song 'Can't Say No.'

Another queries: "Conor, how much did you pay to change your DNA?" Once again this is expected to be referencing Charlotte's claims that the DNA test was incorrect.

Conor Maynard has released a music video teaser. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

A third journalist states: "Can you spell fertility?", whilst another adds: "Come on, the baby looks just like you", once again hinting at the baby drama.

He is then asked by journalist "Billie Jean from the One Night Standard": "Conor, you've been at the centre of a lot of drama and accusations the last year and a half. Do you have anything to say in response?"

The star is then seen taking a deep breath and staring into the camera before a teaser for his track 'Cherry on Top' appears, which shows it will drop on September 26th.

A baby with Conor Maynard's face was shown in the video. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

It isn't clear what Conor will discuss in the song, however all of these hints allude to the paternity scandal.

Upon revealing a second DNA test proved he wasn't the father, the singer said: "Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

"As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.

"This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this. I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives."

Conor Maynard has revealed her is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

Charlotte's reps went on to tell the Daily Mail: "For those of you who have followed Charlotte's journey since her appearance on BBC's The Traitors, will know she has fought an extraordinary battle for truth and justice with heartfelt conviction."

They continued: "We are forever grateful to everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to Charlotte over the past 12 months.

"Special thanks must also go to Charlotte's rockstar legal advisors, Lorna McCammon (SFR Law) and Paul Lunt (Brabners) for their invaluable counsel and guidance. We could not have done this without you.

"Charlotte will now take time to process, heal and reflect and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full."