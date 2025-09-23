Conor Maynard hits back at Charlotte Chilton with shocking dig after DNA row

23 September 2025, 12:01

The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be ongoing
The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be ongoing. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following their paternity scandal, it looks like the tension between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton is still ongoing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Conor Maynard, 32, has appeared to hit out at Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 34, in a teaser for his new music video after their paternity row raged on for over a year.

In early 2025 it was revealed a DNA test proved the 'Can't Say No' singer was not the father to Charlotte's daughter Penelope after the TV star claimed he was the dad.

However in a shocking twist, it was revealed Charlotte was urging Conor to take another paternity test, after claiming an 'unidentified male was present' when his DNA sample was taken.

After it was confirmed for a second time that Conor was not the father, the 32-year-old has now gone one step further to address the scandal.

Conor Maynard was accused of being the father of Charlotte Chilton's baby
Conor Maynard was accused of being the father of Charlotte Chilton's baby. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Chilton/ITV

In a video posted to his social media pages, Conor teased an upcoming music video titled 'Cherry on Top' which showed him answering questions at a press conference surrounded by journalists.

The teaser shows newspapers titled 'Traitor Times', 'Not My Sun' and 'The Legal Guardian', present at a conference in which Conor is asked a series of pressing questions about his love life. These seem to be spoof publications referencing The Times, The Sun and The Guardian.

One journalist asks: "Conor, is it true you still can't say no to women?" This is believed to be alluding to his paternity scandal and his hit 2012 song 'Can't Say No.'

Another queries: "Conor, how much did you pay to change your DNA?" Once again this is expected to be referencing Charlotte's claims that the DNA test was incorrect.

Conor Maynard has released a music video teaser
Conor Maynard has released a music video teaser. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

A third journalist states: "Can you spell fertility?", whilst another adds: "Come on, the baby looks just like you", once again hinting at the baby drama.

He is then asked by journalist "Billie Jean from the One Night Standard": "Conor, you've been at the centre of a lot of drama and accusations the last year and a half. Do you have anything to say in response?"

The star is then seen taking a deep breath and staring into the camera before a teaser for his track 'Cherry on Top' appears, which shows it will drop on September 26th.

A baby with Conor Maynard's face was shown in the video
A baby with Conor Maynard's face was shown in the video. Picture: Instagram/Conor Maynard

It isn't clear what Conor will discuss in the song, however all of these hints allude to the paternity scandal.

Upon revealing a second DNA test proved he wasn't the father, the singer said: "Today I received the results of a second paternity test, which was requested by Charlotte Chilton regarding her baby girl, Penelope.

"As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father. As Charlotte requested, Penelope’s, Charlotte’s and my DNA were all taken at a Ministry of Justice accredited DNA facility that was selected by Charlotte. The results are therefore conclusive.

"This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I’m glad we can now finally draw a line under this. I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives."

Conor Maynard has revealed her is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter
Conor Maynard has revealed her is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

Charlotte's reps went on to tell the Daily Mail: "For those of you who have followed Charlotte's journey since her appearance on BBC's The Traitors, will know she has fought an extraordinary battle for truth and justice with heartfelt conviction."

They continued: "We are forever grateful to everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to Charlotte over the past 12 months.

"Special thanks must also go to Charlotte's rockstar legal advisors, Lorna McCammon (SFR Law) and Paul Lunt (Brabners) for their invaluable counsel and guidance. We could not have done this without you.

"Charlotte will now take time to process, heal and reflect and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK

Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

The trailer for the Celebrity Traitors 2025 is here – and it looks incredible.

First look at Celebrity Traitors 2025 revealed as famous cast reveal explosive game plans

The Traitors

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace wed on season 10

Are MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace still together?

Married at First Sight

Sarah received backlash after she married Dean

MAFS UK's Sarah hits out at backlash after 'awkward' wedding to Dean

Married at First Sight

Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together

MAFS UK fans predict wife-swap scandal after spotting blossoming romance

Married at First Sight

EastEnders star Letitia Dean has spoken about her weight loss

EastEnders star Letitia Dean reveals secret behind weight loss after dropping two stone

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st

MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

Married at First Sight

Michelle McManus has lost nine stone

Michelle McManus reveals secret behind dramatic nine-stone weight loss

JoJo Siwa has spoken about her reality TV show with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa gives revealing insight into reality TV show with Chris Hughes

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Marks and Spencer Food Hall pictured alongside their fillet of beef from their Christmas menu

M&S Food has unveiled their 2025 Christmas menu and it's delicious

Lifestyle

Bodycare have announced store closures

Bodycare stores closing revealed as hundreds of jobs at risk

Lifestyle

The Summer I Turned Pretty film is in the works

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date, cast and plot explained

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Collin Farrell has revealed what he loves about being a dad

Colin Farrell reveals his favourite thing about being a dad

Joe revealed his romantic gesture to his unimpressed wife.

Joe Swash left cringing as tattoo tribute to Stacey Solomon goes disastrously wrong

Matt explained that James's condition went downhill 'so fast'.

Matt Willis shares worrying health update on Busted bandmate James Bourne

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Ed Sheeran has revealed what it's like writing songs for Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran reveals what it's like to write songs for Justin Bieber

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK

Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Married at First Sight

Dean is taking part in MAFS UK season 10

Who is MAFS UK's Dean? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Who is Joe from MAFS UK?

Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Married at First Sight