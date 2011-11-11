George Clooney considered suicide

George Clooney says he considered killing himself after suffering a spinal injury while filming.

The actor told Rolling Stone magazine he got injured making Syriana in 2005, and at one point in hospital he considered ending it all.

George is quoted as saying "I can't exist like this. I can't actually live. I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm, unable to move, having these headaches where it feels like you’re having a stroke.

"…and for a short three-week period, I started to think, 'I may have to do something drastic about this'... but I never thought I’d get there. See, I was in a place where I was trying to figure out how to survive."

Clooney was forced to pull out of a big-screen version of The Man From UNCLE in September to undergo more surgery.