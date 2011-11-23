Copy of Twilight wedding dress on sale

US stores sells gown inspired by Bella Swan's Carolina Herrera

The Signature store chain and bridal retailer Alfred Angelo have started selling a gown similar to the one Bella (Kristen Stewart) wears for her wedding to Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, in Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.

The original dress, created by fashion designer Carolina Herrera, has been kept under wraps and no photos of it have been released.

The copy, created by designer Shettel was commissioned last May, ready to be on sale for the opening of the penultimate Twilight instalment.

The dress is available now in the US and is priced at $799.