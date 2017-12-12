James Corden Puckers Up For Christmas Carpool With HUGE Stars

James Corden called on all of his celebrity mates to help him in a special Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke.

James Corden puckered up for a kiss with Harry Styles in a hilarious Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The Late Late Show host was given an early gift in the form of a snog from the former One Direction star whilst behind the wheel of James' 4x4.

Harry appeared as part of the all-star feature which saw cameos from the likes of Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and more who were all on hand to help James sing 'Santa Clause Is Coming To Town'.

All the celebrities who took part have featured in Carpool Karaoke throughout the year and the video sees the never-before-seen footage clipped together in a festive montage.

Miley Cyrus seemed to be enjoying herself as she sang along, while Pink, Usher, Bruno Mars put on a much more animated display.

Girlband Fifth Harmony also proved to be having fun as they joined Sam Smith in showcasing their vocal talent.

At one point James is belting out the Christmas tune with Ed Sheeran before donning matching outfits with Bruno Mars.

Nothing makes us feel more festive than this!