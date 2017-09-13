This Corgi Trying To Feed Its Reflection A Bone Is The CUTEST Thing!

13 September 2017, 12:49 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Corgi feeds dog reflection a bone

We can't get enough of this little pup's joy at thinking he'd made a new best friend.

They say a dog is every man's best friend, but one little Corgi found friendship that was way more meaningful than the one he had with his owner - his own reflection!

Twitter use Eric Smith took to the social networking site to share the hilarious moment his canine pal attempted to share his bone with his reflection and it's too cute!

He was walking past the fridge when he saw another corgi near by.

Not wanting his fellow furry friend to go without, he decided to share his lovely bone with him. And not being the brightest critter, he failed to realise that the dog in the fridge was, in fact, himself.

ADORABLE!

Of course, Corgi lovers around the world couldn't get enough of the clip and took to Twitter to share a string of memes.

Now we understand why The Queen loves her corgi's so much!

