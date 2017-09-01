Coronation Street Is On Hold For The Next FIVE DAYS And Fans Are Furious

Fans of the long-running soap will have to wait FIVE days to continue with any gripping storylines.

Things might be kicking off on the cobbles but viewers won't be able to follow up on the dramatic storylines for nearly a week as the soap is being taken off the screen tonight.

Unfortunately for soap fans, Corrie won't be on due to the England World Qualifier match against Malta.

Furthermore, the show won't be shown on Monday either, as there'll be another match qualifier against Slovakia on Monday evening.

The ITV flagship show normally comes on three times a week but fans will have to settle for just TWO episodes next week after waiting a total of FIVE days to get their Weatherfield fix.

Coronation Street has been making headlines recently for its unravelling gripping story lines like Andy Carver's abduction and Rita Tanner's crippling memory loss.

So it goes without saying that Corrie fans will be furious!

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after learning the news.

Sorry Corrie fans, the show won't be airing tonight

OFGS bloody boring football, do they think everyone love this boring useless game? — sue (@Feisty_Female) September 1, 2017

@itvcorrie ERRRRR WHAT NO CORRIE TILL SUNDAY NOT BLUDY FOOTBALL AGAIN WHY CANT IT BE PUT ON ANOTHER CHANNEL THERES PLENTY OF THEM NOT HAPPY — Melanie Matthews (@kindon25) August 30, 2017

Well, we're sure it will be worth the wait!