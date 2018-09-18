Corrie's Faye Brookes announces shock split from Gareth Gates

Coronation Street actress Faye has confirmed she is 'taking time apart' from her relationship with the Pop Idol star.

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates are officially on a break from their relationship, as both stars took to Twitter to confirm they will be spending some time apart.

The couple many believing they would eventually head down the aisle after spending six years together, after meeting on the set of Legally Blonde in 2012.

However, both Gareth and Faye have confirmed they have split but will remain "the best of friends" in posts on their respective Twitter accounts.

Faye took to her Twitter and wrote: "Unfortunately @Gareth_Gates and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We'd like to Thank you for all your support over the years x."

View this post on Instagram Ascot @faye_brookes A post shared by Gareth Gates (@gareth_gates) onJun 23, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Gareth shared similar sentiments by writing: "Unfortunately @Faye_Brookes and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We'd like to Thank you for all your support over the years x."

The news comes after Faye told The Sun that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Gareth, and had hoped he would propose.

"We’ve talked about it. And that day will come, I’m sure of it, but that’s not for now," she explained.

"Every Valentine’s Day the conversation comes up. I’m like: 'Listen, I’m totally career-driven,' and he knows that.

"I’ve found the guy I want to spend the rest of my life with and if he does propose, then it’s going be a complete surprise."