Corrie star 'Betty Turpin' dies

Coronation Street favourite Betty Driver has died at the age of 91.

An ITV spokesman says she "died peacefully in hospital" in the early hours of this morning.



She had played the role of Rovers Return barmaid Betty Williams (Turpin) in the soap for 42 years.

Betty pictured receiving her OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2000.