Costner says Princess Diana wanted Bodyguard 2 role

Kevin Costner has revealed that the Princess of Wales wanted to star in a sequel to the Whitney Houston film to help launch her in Hollywood.

The original Bodyguard film, released in 1992, not only served as Whitney's first big screen appearance, but also produced one of her biggest hits in I Will Always Love you. Costner says Diana was looking for similar success.



'Diana and I had been talking about doing Bodyguard 2,' said Costner on an American chat show. 'I told her I would take care of her just the same way that I took care of Whitney.



'She wanted me to write it for her,' continued the 57-year-old actor. 'I said "I'll tailor it for you if you're interested". She goes, "I am interested".'



Sadly, Diana never got to see the script: the draft copu arrived on her desk on August 31st 1997 - the day before she died.